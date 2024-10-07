Dallas Stars announce opening night roster for 2024-25 season

VETERANS CLOSING IN ON SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES

Entering his 12th season with Dallas after being acquired in a trade in 2013, forward Tyler Seguin needs 31 games to reach 1,000 in his NHL Career. Selected with the second-overall pick by Boston in the 2010 NHL Draft, Seguin skated the first 203 regular-season games of his career with the Bruins and has since appeared in 766 regular-season games with the Stars. He is also just 12 assists shy of reaching the 800-assist milestone.

Seguin also enters the season with several franchise milestones within reach. He has the opportunity to finish the 2024-25 season ranked fourth on the franchise all-times games played list and is eight assists away from tying Brian Bellows for fifth in assists in franchise history (380).

Three Dallas skaters enter the 2024-25 season less than 10 games shy of reaching career games played milestones. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson are eight games shy of playing in 400 and 300 career games, respectively. Additionally, Brendan Smith is six games away from playing in 700 NHL games. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger is also seven games away from appearing in 200 NHL games, and 16 stars away from recording 200 NHL stars.

Matt Duchene, who celebrated his 1,000-game milestone with Dallas last season, needs 44 games to reach the 1,100-game milestone. He also needs 32 assists to reach the 500-assist marker.

Miro Heiskanen, who has totaled 310 points (147 goals, 163 assists) in his career with the Stars, is three goals away from becoming the 18th skaters in franchise history to score 150 goals with the team.