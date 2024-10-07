FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the team's roster for opening night. The 2024-25 opening night roster consists of 21 active players, including 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Additionally, forward Mavrik Bourque was placed on Injured Non-Roster.
Dallas Stars announce opening night roster for 2024-25 season
The roster includes 10 players drafted by the club, including first-round selections Wyatt Johnston (23rd overall, 2021), Thomas Harley (18th overall, 2019), Miro Heiskanen (third overall, 2017), Jake Oettinger (26th overall, 2017).
RETURNING PLAYERS FROM 2024-25 (15)
LW Jamie Benn - DAL fifth round (129th overall) in 2007
RW Evgenii Dadonov - Acquired from Montreal in exchange for Denis Gurianov on Feb. 26, 2023
C Matt Duchene - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023
D Thomas Harley - DAL first round (18th overall) in 2019
D Miro Heiskanen - DAL first round (third overall) in 2017
C Roope Hintz - DAL second round (49th overall) in 2015
C Wyatt Johnston - DAL first round (23rd overall) in 2021
D Esa Lindell - DAL third round (74th overall) in 2012
D Nils Lundkvist - Acquired from the New York Rangers for a conditional first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2025 on Sept. 19, 2022
LW Mason Marchment - Signed as a free agent on July 13, 2022
G Jake Oettinger - DAL first round (26th overall) in 2017
LW Jason Robertson - DAL second round (39th overall) in 2017
C Tyler Seguin - Acquired from Boston along with Rich Peverley and Ryan Button in exchange for Loui Eriksson, Matt Fraser, Reilly Smith and Joe Morrow on July 4, 2013
C Logan Stankoven - DAL second round (47th overall) in 2021
C Sam Steel - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2023
OFFSEASON ACQUISITIONS (5)
F Colin Blackwell - Signed as a free agent on July 2, 2024
G Casey DeSmith - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2024
D Mathew Dumba - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2024
D Ilya Lyubushkin - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2024
D Brendan Smith - Signed as a free agent on July 1, 2024
C Oskar Bäck made the team’s opening night roster after being drafted by the Stars in the third round (75th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. The first game he plays this season will mark his NHL debut.
PLAYERS BY POSITION
Forwards (12)
Jamie Benn, Colin Blackwell, Oskar Bäck, Evgenii Dadonov, Matt Duchene, Roope Hintz, Wyatt Johnston, Mason Marchment, Jason Robertson, Tyler Seguin, Logan Stankoven, Sam Steel
Defensemen (7)
Mathew Dumba, Thomas Harley, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell, Nils Lundkvist, Ilya Lyubushkin, Brendan Smith
Goaltenders (2)
Casey DeSmith, Jake Oettinger
Injured Non-Roster (1)
Mavrik Bourque
PLAYERS BY COUNTRY
Canada: 10, USA: 5, Finland: 3, Sweden: 2, Russia: 2
EXPERIENCE
Dallas’ 2024-25 opening night roster has a combined 8,765 regular-season games of experience. The 21 skaters (non-goalies) comprise 8,409 of those games, having a combined 4,876 points (1,945 goals, 2,931 assists).
The two goaltenders have a combined record of 183-101-44 in 356 career games.
Stars captain Jamie Benn leads all Dallas players in career games played (1,112), goals (383), assists (524) and points (907). His 907 career points rank 12th among active NHL skaters, and he is the second-highest scoring fifth-round draft pick in NHL history (Alexander Mogilny; 1,032).
VETERANS CLOSING IN ON SIGNIFICANT MILESTONES
Entering his 12th season with Dallas after being acquired in a trade in 2013, forward Tyler Seguin needs 31 games to reach 1,000 in his NHL Career. Selected with the second-overall pick by Boston in the 2010 NHL Draft, Seguin skated the first 203 regular-season games of his career with the Bruins and has since appeared in 766 regular-season games with the Stars. He is also just 12 assists shy of reaching the 800-assist milestone.
Seguin also enters the season with several franchise milestones within reach. He has the opportunity to finish the 2024-25 season ranked fourth on the franchise all-times games played list and is eight assists away from tying Brian Bellows for fifth in assists in franchise history (380).
Three Dallas skaters enter the 2024-25 season less than 10 games shy of reaching career games played milestones. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson are eight games shy of playing in 400 and 300 career games, respectively. Additionally, Brendan Smith is six games away from playing in 700 NHL games. Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger is also seven games away from appearing in 200 NHL games, and 16 stars away from recording 200 NHL stars.
Matt Duchene, who celebrated his 1,000-game milestone with Dallas last season, needs 44 games to reach the 1,100-game milestone. He also needs 32 assists to reach the 500-assist marker.
Miro Heiskanen, who has totaled 310 points (147 goals, 163 assists) in his career with the Stars, is three goals away from becoming the 18th skaters in franchise history to score 150 goals with the team.