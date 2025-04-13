Heika’s Take: Stars penalty kill has uncharacteristic night in 5-3 loss to Utah

“Everybody enjoys scoring and you don’t want to see a bagel there on your score sheet,” said Smith, who tallied five goals in 63 games with New Jersey last season. “It's been getting a little bit tight there and it was nice that Blackwell made a great play and was able to find me. I heard some of the things he was saying, and it was very nice of him to say those because we’ve been working hard this year and it's tough to play our position. So, for him to play a great game and assist on mine, I think he set me up. Sometimes you put it on a platter like that, I’ll take it down. So, it was great for me, and I love that we connect there.”