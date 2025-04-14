Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

When: Monday, April 14 at 6:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: Victory+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Bar W
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on the matchup against Detroit
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
Record
50-24-6 (22-14-3 Away)
37-35-7 (21-16-3 Home)
Rank
106 Points (2nd in Central)
81 Points (6th in Atlantic)
Power Play
22.8% (55-for-241)
27.2% (62-for-228)
Penalty Kill
82.4% (182-for-221)
69.5% (123-for-177)
Last 10 Games
5-3-2
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jason Robertson (9-10—19, 11 GP)
Matt Duchene (16-19—35, 41 GP)
Mikael Granlund (2-5—7, 5 GP)
Roope Hintz (10-12—22, 14 GP)
Roope Hintz (3-7—10, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (8-14—22, 39 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-3—4, 3 GP)
Mikael Granlund (9-11—22, 32 GP)
Stars forward Wyatt Johnston scored his 32nd goal of the season in Dallas' last game on April 12 vs. Utah, which matched his career high that he set in 2023-24. Johnston's goal was his 70th point of the season, making him the first player in Stars team history to have 70 points in a season at age 21 or younger according to NHL Stats. Johnston has tallied eight points (7-1—8) in his last 11 games dating back to March 24 vs. Minnesota. In his career against Detroit, Johnston has recorded five points (1-4—5) in five games, including a three-point performance on Jan. 23, 2024.
Red Wings forward Patrick Kane has 17 points (6-11—17) in his last 15 games played, including a five-point outing (2-3—5) on March 12 vs. Buffalo. Among Red Wings skaters this season, Kane sits third in assists (36) while ranking fourth in goals (21) and points (57). He also ranks second in all-time assists among active NHL skaters (849). In his career against Dallas, Kane has earned 76 points (32-44—76) in 66 games, which is the highest point total by an active skater against the Stars.
While there is a feeling of “contractual obligation” in the final few games of the season for the Stars, there also are some positives that can be gained.
Yes, their First Round playoff battle with Colorado is set in stone, rendering two final regular-season games against Detroit and Nashville somewhat meaningless. But these games will be played and it’s best for the Stars and a few key players to make the most of them.
On Saturday, the Stars inserted defensemen Brendan Smith and Alexander Petrovic into the lineup, and both played well. That’s important, as it was Smith’s 30th game of the year (through 80) and just the fourth for Petrovic, who has played mostly in the AHL.
“We’ve been working very hard this year, and it’s tough to be in our position,” said Smith. “It’s been a tough year, but this is the best time of year leading into the playoffs, and I want them to know that I can play.”
The beauty of the NHL is that players who take healthy scratches often come in and make a difference in the biggest games of the year. Petrovic played seven games in the postseason last year and helped Dallas get to the Western Conference Final. The native of Edmonton got to play postseason hockey in his home city, which might have been the highlight of his pro career. Smith, 36, has played 59 playoff games in his career, but none since 2023 with New Jersey. With Miro Heiskanen recovering from a knee injury, either could find himself draw into the lineup in the First Round against Colorado.
“If we go where we want to go, we’re going to need a lot of people,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “There’s been some guys sitting around who haven’t gotten games who are getting action now. Petrovic came up and played really well, and he played some big games for us in the playoffs, so that was important.”
Both know the potential pressure that awaits, but they also are veterans who have dealt with it before.
“For me, just trying to mentally stay with it and stay in it and just try to prove that I can play a good game and come in,” Smith said after he played well in a 5-3 loss to Utah on Saturday. “I’ve been proud of how I have handled adversity. I spent a lot of time in the gym, but that keeps you in shape, and the minutes I played, I wasn’t tired, so it was good.”
Petrovic has played 58 games in the AHL this season, including helping mentor Stars rookie Lian Bichsel in his time with the Texas Stars. With the recent call-up, Petrovic could be in the group waiting to help out.
“For me, I take it day by day and just try to do my job, whether it’s a playoff game or a regular-season game,” Petrovic said. “If I’m in for the playoffs, I’ll be ready.”
The Stars on Saturday sat Mason Marchment because of an illness and gave Thomas Harley and Lindell the night off to rest. Will they do that again on Monday in Detroit? Will they give different players a break? We’ll find out on Monday morning, but both Smith and Petrovic will be ready if that happens, because you never know what kind of highlight you might have.
Smith scored a shorthanded goal, his first goal of the season, and that became a great moment for him and his teammates.
“I think the bench was happier than I was, so that was a cool thing to see,” Smith said with a smile. “Everybody giving me high fives and tapping me on the head, they know what I’ve been going through and it was a cool moment for everybody.”
22
Hintz has 22 points (10 goals, 12 assists) in 14 career games against Detroit. It is hands-down his best points per game average against any opponent in the NHL.
69.5 percent
Detroit’s penalty kill ranks last in success rate at 69.5 percent. However, the Red Wings are shorthanded the third-fewest times (177) in the NHL and are fifth-worst in power play goals allowed at 54.
36.1
Dallas has been outshot in the past 13 consecutive games – averaging 24.6 for to 36.1 against per game. The 36.1 is most in the league in that span. San Jose is second worst at 33.0.
“It’s an audition. Where are you going to slot if you’re not in the playoffs on opening night? Are you going to be the first guy that we call? The second guy? The third guy? Those guys are auditioning for those depth spots.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on how depth players can look at the final games of the regular season
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
