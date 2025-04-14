Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

First Shift 🏒

While there is a feeling of “contractual obligation” in the final few games of the season for the Stars, there also are some positives that can be gained.

Yes, their First Round playoff battle with Colorado is set in stone, rendering two final regular-season games against Detroit and Nashville somewhat meaningless. But these games will be played and it’s best for the Stars and a few key players to make the most of them.

On Saturday, the Stars inserted defensemen Brendan Smith and Alexander Petrovic into the lineup, and both played well. That’s important, as it was Smith’s 30th game of the year (through 80) and just the fourth for Petrovic, who has played mostly in the AHL.

“We’ve been working very hard this year, and it’s tough to be in our position,” said Smith. “It’s been a tough year, but this is the best time of year leading into the playoffs, and I want them to know that I can play.”

The beauty of the NHL is that players who take healthy scratches often come in and make a difference in the biggest games of the year. Petrovic played seven games in the postseason last year and helped Dallas get to the Western Conference Final. The native of Edmonton got to play postseason hockey in his home city, which might have been the highlight of his pro career. Smith, 36, has played 59 playoff games in his career, but none since 2023 with New Jersey. With Miro Heiskanen recovering from a knee injury, either could find himself draw into the lineup in the First Round against Colorado.

“If we go where we want to go, we’re going to need a lot of people,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “There’s been some guys sitting around who haven’t gotten games who are getting action now. Petrovic came up and played really well, and he played some big games for us in the playoffs, so that was important.”

Both know the potential pressure that awaits, but they also are veterans who have dealt with it before.

“For me, just trying to mentally stay with it and stay in it and just try to prove that I can play a good game and come in,” Smith said after he played well in a 5-3 loss to Utah on Saturday. “I’ve been proud of how I have handled adversity. I spent a lot of time in the gym, but that keeps you in shape, and the minutes I played, I wasn’t tired, so it was good.”

Petrovic has played 58 games in the AHL this season, including helping mentor Stars rookie Lian Bichsel in his time with the Texas Stars. With the recent call-up, Petrovic could be in the group waiting to help out.

“For me, I take it day by day and just try to do my job, whether it’s a playoff game or a regular-season game,” Petrovic said. “If I’m in for the playoffs, I’ll be ready.”

The Stars on Saturday sat Mason Marchment because of an illness and gave Thomas Harley and Lindell the night off to rest. Will they do that again on Monday in Detroit? Will they give different players a break? We’ll find out on Monday morning, but both Smith and Petrovic will be ready if that happens, because you never know what kind of highlight you might have.

Smith scored a shorthanded goal, his first goal of the season, and that became a great moment for him and his teammates.

“I think the bench was happier than I was, so that was a cool thing to see,” Smith said with a smile. “Everybody giving me high fives and tapping me on the head, they know what I’ve been going through and it was a cool moment for everybody.”