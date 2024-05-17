Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded a power-play goal (1-0—1) in Game 5 against the Avalanche on Wednesday, extending his active point streak (4-4—8) to five games. With his 15th career playoff goal, Heiskanen tied Sergei Zubov and Craig Hartsburg for the most by a defenseman in franchise history. Heiskanen shares the lead among league defensemen with five goals and ranks third with 13 points (5-8—13) in the 2024 playoffs.