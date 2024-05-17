Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Second Round: Game 6
When: Friday, May 17 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: PNC Plaza
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 6 of the Second Round
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
7-5 (4-1 Away)
6-4 (2-2 Home)
Power Play
30.0% (9-for-30)
34.5% (10-for-29)
Penalty Kill
72.0% (18-for-25)
72.4% (21-for-29)
All-time regular-season
All-time postseason
68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road
3-2 Series | 17-20 Overall | 8-12 Home | 9-8 Road
Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded a power-play goal (1-0—1) in Game 5 against the Avalanche on Wednesday, extending his active point streak (4-4—8) to five games. With his 15th career playoff goal, Heiskanen tied Sergei Zubov and Craig Hartsburg for the most by a defenseman in franchise history. Heiskanen shares the lead among league defensemen with five goals and ranks third with 13 points (5-8—13) in the 2024 playoffs.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1: L 4-3
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2: W 5-3
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3: W 4-1
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4: W 5-1
May 13
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5: L 5-3
May 15
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center