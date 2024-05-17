Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 6 of the Second Round

Game_Day_Guide_Site_1715922694123
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Second Round: Game 6

When: Friday, May 17 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Ball Arena

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: PNC Plaza

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
7-5 (4-1 Away)
6-4 (2-2 Home)
Power Play
30.0% (9-for-30)
34.5% (10-for-29)
Penalty Kill
72.0% (18-for-25)
72.4% (21-for-29)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Colorado Avalanche for Game 6 of their Second Round series Friday night at Ball Arena. This marks the fifth time the clubs have met in the playoffs, earning a postseason record of 17-20.
  • The Stars lead the Second Round series, 3-2. They have gone 5-for-16 (31.3%) on the power play and 9-for-13 (69.2%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Jason Robertson tallied two points (0-2—2) in Thursday night’s game against Colorado. He has tallied points in all five games against Colorado and ranks second among Stars skaters with seven (0-7—7) in the series. He ranks second on the club with 12 points (3-9—12) in 12 games this postseason.
  • Forward Logan Stankoven scored a goal (1-0—1) in Game 5 on Thursday. He shares second among Stars skaters with three goals and shares fourth with four points (3-1—4) in five games this series. Stankoven leads league rookies with three goals and six points (3-3—6) in 12 games this postseason.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski recorded two points (1-1—2) in Game 5 on Wednesday night, including his first goal of the 2024 playoffs. He leads all active skaters and ranks 13th in NHL history with 74 career playoff goals and ranks fourth among all active skaters with 142 career playoff points (74-68—142, 194 GP). Pavelski has earned 17 points (9-8—17) in 20 career playoff games against Colorado.

Records vs Colorado 🏒

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road

3-2 Series | 17-20 Overall | 8-12 Home | 9-8 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded a power-play goal (1-0—1) in Game 5 against the Avalanche on Wednesday, extending his active point streak (4-4—8) to five games. With his 15th career playoff goal, Heiskanen tied Sergei Zubov and Craig Hartsburg for the most by a defenseman in franchise history. Heiskanen shares the lead among league defensemen with five goals and ranks third with 13 points (5-8—13) in the 2024 playoffs.

Second Round Schedule 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1: L 4-3
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2: W 5-3
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3: W 4-1
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4: W 5-1
May 13
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5: L 5-3
May 15
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center

Related Content

Quick reset: How a golfer’s mentality helps Jake Oettinger bounce back

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t find dagger as Avalanche force Game 6

COL@DAL Postgame: Pete DeBoer

COL@DAL Postgame: Jason Robertson

COL@DAL Postgame: Joe Pavelski

Avalanche at Stars 05.15.24

News Feed

Quick reset: How a golfer’s mentality helps Jake Oettinger bounce back

Heika’s Take: Stars can’t find dagger as Avalanche force Game 6

NHL announces start time for Stars - Avalanche Game 6 on May 17

Stars recall Mavrik Bourque, Lian Bichsel and Alexander Petrovic from Texas

First Shift: Stars look to close out Avalanche with “Game 7 mentality”

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Whatever it takes: Stars turning adversity into advantages in first two rounds

Wyatt’s way: Johnston continues meteoric rise with Game 4 surge

Heika’s Take: Stars navigate “powder keg” Game 4, push Avs to brink

First Shift: Stankoven shining bright as Stars look to increase series lead

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Getting his swag back: How Tyler Seguin is a difference-maker for Dallas

Heika’s Take: Stars flex road muscles, win Game 3 in Colorado

NHL announces start time for Stars - Avalanche Game 4 on May 13

First Shift: Stars’ depth will once again look to be difference-maker in Game 3

Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

Best against best: Stars put road success to test against NHL’s top home team

Heika’s Take: Stars stand tall against Avs comeback bid to even up series