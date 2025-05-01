Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

First Round: Game 6
When: Thursday, May 1 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: PNC Plaza
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 6 of the First Round against Colorado
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
3-2 (1-1 Away)
2-3 (1-1 Home)
Power Play
22.2% (4-for-18)
17.7% (3-for-17)
Penalty Kill
82.4% (14-for-17)
77.8% (14-for-18)
All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
69-68-22 Overall | 43-23-13 Home | 26-45-9 Away
4-2 Series | 21-22 Overall | 10-13 Home | 11-9 Away
Stars forward Mikko Rantanen tied his single playoff game career high with three points (1-2—3) against the Avalanche in Game 5. His goal made him the seventh different player in NHL history to score a playoff goal against a team with which he tallied 100-plus postseason points according to NHL Stats. Rantanen enters Thursday's contest registering four points (1-3—4) through five playoff games this season. During his postseason career with the Avalanche, he recorded 51 points (14-37—51) at Ball Arena. Entering play Wednesday, his 105 playoff points (35-70—105) rank 13th among all active NHL skaters.
Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado skaters with seven points (5-2—7) in five games this postseason, including having three points (2-1—3) in his last two games. His seven points (5-2—7) in the 2025 playoffs rank him tied for eighth among all active NHL skaters. MacKinnon's goal in Game 5 on April 28 was the fourth time he has scored five goals in a playoff series, tying him with Michel Goulet for the most instances in Avalanche/Nordiques history according to NHL Stats. In the regular season, MacKinnon led all NHL skaters in points scored on home ice with 68 (21-47—68).
Physicality is being dialed up in the Stars First Round playoff series with Colorado, and Dallas doesn’t mind.
While the two rivals showed a great amount of respect in early games, especially concerning the return of Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog from a three-year injury absence, the weight of reality has hit. The Stars are up 3-2 in the series and can send Colorado home with a win on Thursday, and that became clear in Game 5, as the two teams had several scrums late in a 6-2 Dallas win.
“We were much more competitive physically [Monday] night than we were in Game 4,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “That’s a big part of our game, particularly defensively. I thought the entire group was more competitive in that area. The penalties that we took were defending, which I don’t mind. If you’re battling in front of our net to help save a goal, no problem.”
Dallas is not known as the most physical of teams as it ranked 31st in the regular season at 15.1 hits per game. The Stars have upped that to 30.4 in the first five games of the playoffs. The Stars are trying to walk the line between hitting hard and not getting penalized and that has been a balancing act, but DeBoer said he likes what they are doing.
“I thought that was our best night for that,” DeBoer said of Game 5. “The penalties we did take were defending, which I don’t mind. It’s the one that are 200 feet from our net that we have to avoid.”
The Stars’ group of defensemen has been challenged all year. Rookie Lian Bichsel is listed at 6-7, 231 and has added a physical element after being called up from the minors. He is joined by Alexander Petrovic (6-5, 211), who also spent most of the year in the AHL. The top four have good size in Thomas Harley (6-3, 211), Esa Lindell (6-3, 217), Ilya Lyubushkin (6-2, 200) and Cody Ceci (6-3, 218).
"We’ve got some big men back there,” DeBoer said. “Lindell, Bichsel, Petrovic. Even Ceci, Lyubushkin and Harley. It's a big group of defenders, and I think they're hard to play against when our forwards are managing the puck. That group can really play a physical, hard game, and I thought they took a toll on some of their guys tonight."
Bichsel has been most notable. He had 155 hits in 38 games during the regular season and was in the middle of several skirmishes on Monday. He also revved up the crowd when he played to them in the penalty box late in the game. Forward Matt Duchene said that can also rev up the opposition, but it’s just part of the playoffs.
“You don’t want to give fuel to that,” Duchene said with a smile. “He might get a few extra ounces of body weight behind hits after that. He’s just got to deal with it now. Sometimes when you do that stuff in the moment, you have to prepare for what might come. Thankfully, he’s basically Goliath out there, so he can handle it.”
Fellow forward Rantanen said Bichsel was noticeable.
“It’s great,” Rantanen said. “He’s 7-feet tall or something with skates and 300 pounds, so I’m happy to be on his side. With the way he hits guys, it’s hard to go to the net when he’s on the ice. He boxes out really well. Sometimes he gets calls against him just because he’s so big. Smaller guys probably wouldn’t get those calls. So, he’s unfortunate a little bit on that sometimes, but it’s a physical game in the playoffs, and I think he feeds off that, and I think he’s quite great.”
DeBoer said he likes what he has seen from the 20-year-old.
“There’s no doubt he’s a physical presence and he takes a piece of everybody out there,” DeBoer said. “I think that’s what everybody wants at this time of year. He’s a hard guy to play against.”
And that helps make the Stars a hard team to play against.
“That’s playoff hockey,” DeBoer said. “It’s a war out there at ice level and there are a lot of individual battles every shift. It does bring your group together when you are standing up for each other.”
31
Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in shots on goal this postseason at 31. He is tied for first in goals scored at 5 and has a 1.3 points per game average in his playoff career.
50
Stars goalie Jake Oettinger played his 50th career playoff game in Game 5. He is just 26 years old.
48.9 percent
Dallas ranks 12th in the playoffs with a 48.9 winning percentage on faceoffs. The Stars ranked seventh in the regular season at 52.1 percent and last season in the playoffs won 52.2 percent of their draws.
"I trust our group. We've been on some long playoff runs and some battles with a lot of guys in that room. I know the character in that room, and I knew we would respond. I didn't know we would win 6-2. I didn't even know that we would win, but I knew we would play a really good game, and we did that."
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer on how the Stars handle the emotional ups and downs of the playoffs
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 19
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 21
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 23
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
April 26
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
April 28
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 1
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 3
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD