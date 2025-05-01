Big game challenge: Stars have even more to prove in Game 6

Asked after a convincing 6-2 in Game 5 what they need to do in Game 6, Stars forward Wyatt Johnston said, "Come out and put our best game forward. We know that they're going to come out with their best. Their season is on the line and it's really crucial to be able to put teams away with how long the grind of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is. We don't want to look too far ahead, but the goal is to win the Stanley Cup, so it helps to put teams away when you have the opportunity. For us, just be ready for us to play our best possible game and best game of the series. We know they'll be coming out really strong with their best."