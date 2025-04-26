Game Day Guide: Stars at Avalanche

First Round: Game 4
When: Saturday, April 26 at 8:30 PM CT
Where: Ball Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: Grandscape
Watch, listen, live stream and view the latest stats on Game 4 of the First Round against Colorado
Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
2-1 (1-0 Away)
1-2 (0-1 Home)
Power Play
30.0% (3-for-10)
15.4% (2-for-13)
Penalty Kill
84.6% (11-for-13)
70.0% (7-for-10)
All-time regular-season record
All-time postseason record
69-68-22 Overall | 43-23-13 Home | 26-45-9 Away
4-2 Series | 20-21 Overall | 9-13 Home | 10-8 Away
Stars Captain Jamie Benn enters Saturday's matchup riding a two-game point streak (1-1—2) after scoring his 28th career playoff goal to send Game 3 on April 23 into overtime. His 28 playoff goals tied Dino Ciccarelli and Neal Broten for the fourth-most in Stars/North Stars playoff history according to NHL Stats. The goal was also Benn's fifth third period game-tying goal in the postseason which tied him with Joe Pavelski for the most in franchise history, according to NHL Stats. In his playoff career against Colorado, Benn has earned 16 points (6-10—16) in 17 appearances. His 16 playoff points against the Avalanche is the second-most among active NHL skaters, behind teammate Miro Heiskanen (6-11—17, 14 GP).
Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood ranks second in save percentage (.923) and goals against average (2.07) among netminders who have played in three playoff games this season entering play Friday. In the postseason thus far, Blackwood has recorded the most saves (84) and has the second most time on ice (202:56) behind Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (202:57) entering play Friday. Blackwood also leads all netminders in goals saved above expected (4.4) with the second highest being Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom (3.9) according to Money Puck.
Since coming into the NHL, Esa Lindell leads the league in shorthanded time on ice, averaging more than three minutes per game. The Stars have the fourth best penalty kill in that span.
In the past three seasons under Pete DeBoer and Alain Nasreddine, Lindell has upped that average to 3:34 per game and the Stars have the second-best penalty kill in the league.
So, it wasn’t surprising on Wednesday when Dallas held Colorado to an 0-for-6 night on the power play and Lindell played 8:09 shorthanded in a 2-1 overtime win that gives the Stars a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.
“He’s the best PK’er in the league,” said Stars goalie Oettinger. “He saved the game with that block, and that’s all second effort, doing whatever it takes to win.”
Dallas had more than three minutes of shorthanded time to start overtime and Lindell was key. He blocked a shot when Oettinger was out of position, and he did a great job against a Colorado team stacked with talent. It’s just part of what the 30-year-old defenseman has done throughout his career.
“He’s one of those invaluable guys that doesn’t take you out of your seat with his skill or his speed but is just quietly very effective in whatever situation you put him in,” DeBoer said. “Those guys are the glue and the meat of the teams that win.”
Stars forward Seguin has played with Lindell for 10 seasons but said even he didn’t realize how good Lindell was until an injury forced Seguin to watch on TV and from the press box for four months.
“I told Esa a little while ago that I haven’t fully appreciated him over the years,” Seguin said. “I haven’t seen it as a player as much as I saw it over the last months of watching on TV.”
Lindell can be that way. He is a soft-spoken leader who shies away from the spotlight. Fellow Finn Mikael Granlund said he has seen Lindell’s impact on Team Finland or as an opponent.
“I’ve known this for years,” Granlund said. “He’s one of the top defensive defensemen in the league. You can see in practice how smart he is, how strong he is. He doesn’t get in trouble out there a lot and having those guys on your team, it’s a big thing. His impact is so big. Obviously, he should get more attention, but I think he likes it this way.”
Lindell always has a quiet smile, and that’s part of his charm. But he is a competitor on the ice.
“He’s such a nice guy off the ice,” DeBoer said. “He’s always smiling like a gentle giant, and then you go in the corner with him, and most of the time, he’s coming out with the puck. He’s got that quiet competitiveness.”
5
Mikko Rantanen led the Stars with 5 shots on goal in Game 3 (he and linemate Roope Hintz tied for the team lead). Rantanen played 19:16 and recorded an assist on the game-winning goal.
6
Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog led all players with 6 hits in Game 3. Landeskog was returning from a three-year injury absence. He logged 13:18 in his return.
.939
In the past two seasons, Stars goalie Oettinger has gone 7-3 in road playoff games with a 1.67 GAA and .939 save percentage.
“No, I don’t think you get used to that. If anything, the longer he’s been out, the more you appreciate how much he does in all situations. I don’t think you get used to that and as I see him back out in practice, his effortless skating, the plays he makes on the power plays and breakouts, you realize how much we miss him.”
-Stars coach Pete DeBoer when asked if he has gotten used to Heiskanen being out of the lineup. Heiskanen is skating with the team and is getting close to returning after knee surgery in early February.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Stream
April 19
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 21
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
April 23
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
April 26
8:30 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 5
April 28
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 1
TBD
Ball Arena
TBD
Game 7
May 3
TBD
American Airlines Center
TBD