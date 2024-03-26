Every hockey season is a special journey, and the Stars keep getting little reminders of that.
First Shift: Memory-filled season continues as Stars visit Sharks
With a four-game win streak in tow and lots of positive energy, Dallas pays a visit to San Jose in the second stop of the road trip
Scott Wedgewood and his wife, Brittany, welcomed their daughter, Scarlett, into the world last week, and it was just another bonding moment for a team that has had several this season.
“This is becoming a big ‘family’ team,” Stars coach Pete DeBoer said. “There are a lot of new marriages, new couples, babies . . . They’re all fantastic life events. I think you approach that when something like that happens. It's a great perspective for your group.”
Wedgewood is taking his first road trip after the birth and carries with him a reminder of “Baby Peach,” who has been a fixture on his helmet all year. While he has yet to play in a game, he said he will definitely be thinking of his daughter.
“She’s been on the helmet all year,” Wedgewood said. “Now that she’s here, I’m sure I’ll be thinking about her. Your first thought isn’t you or your wife or your dogs, it’s her first. I’m sure it will be emotional, but we’ll take it one game at a time.”
The moment is definitely shared with his teammates. Wedgewood and Tyler Seguin grew up together in Ontario and played junior hockey together in Plymouth, Michigan.
“I’m excited for him,” Seguin said. “I’ve known him my whole life and for him to be a dad, there’s so much joy for him.”
Seguin got married last summer, and his teammates celebrated that moment together. Meanwhile, Miro Heiskanen welcomed a baby this year and newcomer Chris Tanev and his wife also have a youngster they are introducing to the team.
When asked for advice for Wedgewood, Tanev laughed, “The first week or two after, it doesn’t matter how tired you are, you’re still riding that high. A couple of months later, it’s a different story, but it’s an incredible experience, life changing for the better. I’m extremely excited for him.”
The Stars have found a way to build that family feeling both on and off the ice. Wyatt Johnston has lived at the house of Joe Pavelski and his family for the past two seasons, and rookie Logan Stankoven has established a friendship with Johnston where the two take turns driving to the rink. It’s just part of the celebrations that help the team as they battle for positioning in the standings and get themselves ready for the playoffs.
“Because you get locked into the daily grind of the NHL, the importance of the games and the standings, this kind of snaps you back to the reality that there is life going outside of that,” DeBoer said. “It’s great perspective.”
Key Numbers
10
Miro Heiskanen has 10 assists in a five-game point streak against the Sharks. That includes his first career four-point game on March 5.
5
Wyatt Johnston tallied 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) on March 5 against the Sharks. He is the youngest player in franchise history to score 5 points in a game.
53.7 percent
Dallas leads the NHL in road faceoff winning percentage at 53.7 percent. The Stars won 59 percent of their draws against Arizona on Sunday.
He Said It
“Not many playoff games are 7-6, so you’ve got to take care of business, start doing it now, and get in those habits. You do it all year and you can do it in the playoffs.”
- Stars goalie Jake Oettinger on the fact he has allowed two goals in each of his past three games
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.