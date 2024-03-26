First Shift: Memory-filled season continues as Stars visit Sharks

Key Numbers

10

Miro Heiskanen has 10 assists in a five-game point streak against the Sharks. That includes his first career four-point game on March 5.

5

Wyatt Johnston tallied 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) on March 5 against the Sharks. He is the youngest player in franchise history to score 5 points in a game.

53.7 percent

Dallas leads the NHL in road faceoff winning percentage at 53.7 percent. The Stars won 59 percent of their draws against Arizona on Sunday.