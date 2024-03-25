Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1711404098156
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 73: Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks

When: Tuesday, March 26 at 9:30 PM CT

Where: SAP Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
44-19-9 (22-9-5 Away)
16-46-8 (10-20-4 Home)
Rank
97 Points (2nd Central)
40 Points (8th Pacific)
Power Play
23.3% (49-for-210)
20.7% (36-for-174)
Penalty Kill
81.3% (174-for-214)
74.5% (164-for-220)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
1-7-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the San Jose Sharks Tuesday night at SAP Center for the third and final matchup between the clubs this season. Entering Tuesday's game, Dallas has won five of its last eight games (5-3-0) against San Jose.
  • This season, the Stars have won each of their two games (2-0-0) against San Jose. They have gone 3-for-7 (42.9%) on the power-play and 4-for-6 (66.7%) on the penalty kill. Captain Jamie Benn (1-4—5), forward Wyatt Johnston (3-2—5) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (0-5—5) have each recorded five points in the season series.
  • Johnston scored his first career NHL hat trick (3-2—5) against the Sharks on March 5 and became the youngest player in franchise history to record five points in a game.
  • Heiskanen has tallied points (0-10—10) in each of his last five games against the Sharks, including five power-play points (0-5–5).
  • Forward Jason Robertson has a five-game point streak against San Jose with seven points (3-4—7) in five games. He has tallied four points (2-2—4) in his last three road games against the Sharks.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jamie Benn (3-7—10, 6 GP) 

Jamie Benn (18-27—45, 49 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-10—10, 5 GP)

Matt Duchene (14-14—28, 38 GP)

Jason Robertson (3-4—7, 5 GP)

Ryan Suter (4-24—28, 66 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn scored a goal (1-0—1) Sunday night against the Arizona Coyotes, extending his goal streak (to 5-0—5) four games and his point streak to six games (5-2—7). He has tallied 15 points (7-8—15) in his last 11 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn ranks second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19), contributing to a total of 49 points (16-33—49) in 72 games this season.

