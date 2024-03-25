Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn scored a goal (1-0—1) Sunday night against the Arizona Coyotes, extending his goal streak (to 5-0—5) four games and his point streak to six games (5-2—7). He has tallied 15 points (7-8—15) in his last 11 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn ranks second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19), contributing to a total of 49 points (16-33—49) in 72 games this season.