Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Game 73: Dallas Stars at San Jose Sharks
When: Tuesday, March 26 at 9:30 PM CT
Where: SAP Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
San Jose Sharks
Record
44-19-9 (22-9-5 Away)
16-46-8 (10-20-4 Home)
Rank
97 Points (2nd Central)
40 Points (8th Pacific)
Power Play
23.3% (49-for-210)
20.7% (36-for-174)
Penalty Kill
81.3% (174-for-214)
74.5% (164-for-220)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
1-7-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (3-7—10, 6 GP)
Jamie Benn (18-27—45, 49 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-10—10, 5 GP)
Matt Duchene (14-14—28, 38 GP)
Jason Robertson (3-4—7, 5 GP)
Ryan Suter (4-24—28, 66 GP)
Captain Jamie Benn scored a goal (1-0—1) Sunday night against the Arizona Coyotes, extending his goal streak (to 5-0—5) four games and his point streak to six games (5-2—7). He has tallied 15 points (7-8—15) in his last 11 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn ranks second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19), contributing to a total of 49 points (16-33—49) in 72 games this season.