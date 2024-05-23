First Shift: Journey continues as Stars kick off Western Conference Final vs. Oilers

Key Numbers

24

Stars captain Jamie Benn has scored 24 goals among 42 points in 43 career regular season games against the Oilers. That is the most goals he has scored against any opponent.

10

Edmonton has scored first 10 times in 12 playoff games. That leads the NHL. Dallas has scored first eight times in 13 playoff games.

40

Edmonton has the second-most power play opportunities in the playoffs with 44 in 12 games. Dallas has 31 in 13 games played.