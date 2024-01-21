First Shift: Oettinger, Stars look to wrap back-to-back on high note vs Islanders

Key Numbers

4-0-1

Dallas is 4-0-1 on the second night of a back-to-back this season.

35.0

The Islanders allow the second most shots on goal per game in the NHL at 35.0 per game. They also are second worst in shot differential per game at -5.5.

20.8

The Islanders have the second most hits per game at 20.8. Dallas ranks 31st at 13.4 hits per game.