Game Day Guide: Stars at Islanders

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin logged the Stars' only goal (1-0--1) Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 31-year-old leads Stars skaters with six goals in nine games since the beginning of January and has tallied eight points (6-2--8) over that span. Seguin ranks third on Dallas with 17 goals and ranks fifth with 34 points (17-17--34). He has recorded all 17 of his goals at even strength, leading the club and sharing ninth in the league.