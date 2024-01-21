Game Day Guide: Stars at Islanders

Game 46: Dallas Stars at New York Islanders
When: Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 PM CT
Where: UBS Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
New York Islanders
Record
27-13-5 (13-5-3 Away)
19-15-11 (11-5-6 Home)
Rank
59 Points (3rd Central)
49 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
23% (29-for-128)
22.8% (28-for-123)
Penalty Kill
85% (124-for-146)
73.0% (100-for-137)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
2-6-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Tyler Seguin (1-4—5, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (8-16—24, 25 GP)
Joe Pavelski (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Craig Smith (12-8—20, 30 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-0—2, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (7-13—20, 22 GP)
Forward Tyler Seguin logged the Stars' only goal (1-0--1) Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 31-year-old leads Stars skaters with six goals in nine games since the beginning of January and has tallied eight points (6-2--8) over that span. Seguin ranks third on Dallas with 17 goals and ranks fifth with 34 points (17-17--34). He has recorded all 17 of his goals at even strength, leading the club and sharing ninth in the league.