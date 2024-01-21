Game Day Guide: Stars at Islanders

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
Game 46: Dallas Stars at New York Islanders

When: Sunday, January 21 at 6:30 PM CT

Where: UBS Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
New York Islanders
Record
27-13-5 (13-5-3 Away)
19-15-11 (11-5-6 Home)
Rank
59 Points (3rd Central)
49 Points (6th Metropolitan)
Power Play
23% (29-for-128)
22.8% (28-for-123)
Penalty Kill
85% (124-for-146)
73.0% (100-for-137)
Last 10 Games
5-4-1
2-6-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the New York Islanders Sunday night on Long Island for the first of two meetings between the teams this season. The Stars have won three consecutive games (3-0-0), including a sweep (2-0-0) of the season series in 2022-23.
  • The Stars have posted a record of 7-2-1 in their last 10 against the Islanders, with a 3-1-1 record in their last five against them on the road.
  • Forward Tyler Seguin shared the lead among Stars skaters with three points (0-3—3) in two games against the Islanders last season. He has tallied five points (1-4—5) in his last four road games against the Islanders, including each of the last two (0-2—2). He has earned 15 points (4-11—15) in 13 career road games against the Islanders, contributing to a total of 24 points (8-16—24) in 25 games.  
  • Forward Craig Smith leads current Stars skaters with 12 goals and shares second with 20 points (12-8—20) in 30 career games against the Islanders. Smith has tallied two points (0-2—2) in his last three road games against the Islanders, as well as eight points (4-4—8) in his last 10. 
  • Goaltender Scott Wedgewood has appeared in four games against the Islanders, posting a 1-2-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He has recorded one shutout against the Islanders, stopping all 28 shots he faced on Jan. 24, 2021 as member of the New Jersey Devils.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Tyler Seguin (1-4—5, 4 GP)

Tyler Seguin (8-16—24, 25 GP)

Joe Pavelski (0-3—3, 2 GP)

Craig Smith (12-8—20, 30 GP)

Jason Robertson (2-0—2, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (7-13—20, 22 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Tyler Seguin logged the Stars' only goal (1-0--1) Thursday night against the Philadelphia Flyers. The 31-year-old leads Stars skaters with six goals in nine games since the beginning of January and has tallied eight points (6-2--8) over that span. Seguin ranks third on Dallas with 17 goals and ranks fifth with 34 points (17-17--34). He has recorded all 17 of his goals at even strength, leading the club and sharing ninth in the league.

