First Shift: Stars ride five-game win streak into marquee matchup with Canucks

Key Numbers

Plus-10.3

In its 10-2-0 run over the past 12 games, Dallas is plus-10.3 in shots on goal differential per game, due in large part to the fact they are second in the NHL in that span in shots against per game at 24.5.

5

Stars forward Jamie Benn has a five-game goal scoring streak where he has six goals and two assists.

Plus-59

Vancouver leads the NHL in goal differential at plus-59. Dallas is fourth at plus-51.