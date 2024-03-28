Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Game 74: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks
When: Thursday, March 28 at 9:00 PM CT
Where: Rogers Arena
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks
Record
45-19-9 (23-9-5 Away)
45-19-8 (24-8-4 Home)
Rank
99 Points (1st Central)
98 Points (1st Pacific)
Power Play
23.4% (50-for-214)
22.1% (50-for-226)
Penalty Kill
81.1% (176-for-217)
79.7% (173-for-217)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
7-2-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks
Joe Pavelski (15-29—44, 63 GP)
Jamie Benn (16-18—34, 40 GP)
Tyler Seguin (10-20—30, 29 GP)
Captain Jamie Benn posted three points (1-2—3) Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks, extending his goal streak (6-2—8) five games and his point streak to seven games (6-4—10). He has tallied 18 points (8-10—18) in his last 12 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn shares second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19), contributing to a total of 52 points (17-35—52) in 73 games this season. He currently sits one point shy of 900 in his NHL career (379-520—899).