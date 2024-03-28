Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 74: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks

When: Thursday, March 28 at 9:00 PM CT

Where: Rogers Arena

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Vancouver Canucks
Record
45-19-9 (23-9-5 Away)
45-19-8 (24-8-4 Home)
Rank
99 Points (1st Central)
98 Points (1st Pacific)
Power Play
23.4% (50-for-214)
22.1% (50-for-226)
Penalty Kill
81.1% (176-for-217)
79.7% (173-for-217)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
7-2-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Vancouver Canucks Thursday night in Vancouver for the third and final meeting between the clubs this season. In their last meeting on Dec. 21, the Stars snapped a seven-game winless streak (0-6-1) against the Canucks with a 4-3 overtime win.
  • The Stars have lost each of their last four games (0-4-0) against the Canucks in Vancouver. They recorded their last road win against Vancouver on Nov. 14, 2019 (4-2).
  • This season, the Stars have earned a 1-1-0 record in two games against the Canucks. Neither team has recorded a goal on special teams in the season series, with the Stars going 0-for-6 (0.0%) on the power play and 8-for-8 (100.0%) on the penalty kill.
  • Defenseman Chris Tanev played his first 10 NHL seasons for the Vancouver Canucks, recording 118 points (22-96—118) in 514 games. Since leaving Vancouver, he has appeared in 18 games against his former team, recording seven points (0-7—7).
  • Defenseman Miro Heiskanen recorded two assists (0-2—2) in his last game against the Canucks. He has tallied 10 points (1-9—10) in 12 career games against Vancouver, including six points (0-6—6) in seven games on the road.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
No active streaks

Joe Pavelski (15-29—44, 63 GP)

Jamie Benn (16-18—34, 40 GP)

Tyler Seguin (10-20—30, 29 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn posted three points (1-2—3) Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks, extending his goal streak (6-2—8) five games and his point streak to seven games (6-4—10). He has tallied 18 points (8-10—18) in his last 12 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn shares second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19), contributing to a total of 52 points (17-35—52) in 73 games this season. He currently sits one point shy of 900 in his NHL career (379-520—899).

