Game Day Guide: Stars at Canucks

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn posted three points (1-2—3) Tuesday night against the San Jose Sharks, extending his goal streak (6-2—8) five games and his point streak to seven games (6-4—10). He has tallied 18 points (8-10—18) in his last 12 games, including seven power-play points (4-3—7). Benn shares second on the club with 19 power-play points (6-13—19), contributing to a total of 52 points (17-35—52) in 73 games this season. He currently sits one point shy of 900 in his NHL career (379-520—899).