First Shift: Stars prepare to use road muscles as series shifts to Edmonton

Key Numbers

73

Stars captain Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist on Saturday and now has 73 career playoff points (27 goals, 46 assists). That moves him past Sergei Zubov for fifth all-time on the franchise career playoff scoring list.

1.50

Dallas is 5-1 on the road in the playoffs and leads the NHL with a 1.50 road GAA.

37

Connor McDavid is fifth on the Oilers in shots on goal in the playoffs with 37. He was second in the regular season.