Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn recorded two points (1-1—2) in Game 2 vs. EDM, and now has points (2-2—4) in three consecutive games. His two-point performance brought his career postseason total to 73 (27-46—73), surpassing Sergei Zubov (72) for fifth place on the franchise all-time scoring list. Benn ranks fourth on the club with four goals and 11 points (4-7—11) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he leads playoff faceoff leaders (skater takes >15% of draws) with a 63.6% faceoff win percentage (96-for-151).