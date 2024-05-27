Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Find out how to watch or listen, and the latest stats on Game 3 of the Western Conference Final

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Western Conference Final: Game 3

When: Monday, May 27 at 7:30 PM CT

Where: Rogers Place

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: PNC Plaza

Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
9-6 (5-1 Away)
9-5 (4-2 Home)
Power Play
24.3% (9-for-37)
34.9% (15-for-43)
Penalty Kill
72.4% (21-for-29)
92.7% (38-for-41)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 3 of the 2024 Western Conference Final Monday night at Rogers Place. This series marks the ninth time the clubs have met in the playoffs in franchise history and the seventh time since the Stars relocated to Dallas in 1993.
  • The Stars and the Oilers last faced each other in the playoffs in the 2003 Conference Quarterfinals (W, 4-2), the last in a series of six meetings in seven seasons from 1997-2003. The Stars earned a 5-1 series record over that span and have a 6-2 series record against the Oilers overall, going 27-15 in 42 games prior to the start of this series.
  • The clubs met on Saturday night at American Airlines Center for Game 2 of the Western Conference Final where the Stars defeated the Oilers, 3-1. Captain Jamie Benn tallied two points (1-1—2) and goaltender Jake Oettinger stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded two points (0-2—2) in Game 2 against Edmonton. He leads the team and shares ninth in the league with four multi-point performances in this postseason. Johnston leads Stars skaters with seven goals and shares second with 13 points (7-6—13) in the playoffs.
  • In the regular season, the Stars went 2-0-1 in three games against the Oilers, outscoring them 12-7 in the season series. Dallas went 4-for-8 (50.0%) on the power play and 11-for-12 (91.7%) on the penalty kill. Forward Matt Duchene led Stars skaters with four points (2-2—4) and shared the lead with forward Roope Hintz (2-1—3) with two goals in three games against Edmonton this season. 15 different Stars skaters recorded at least a point in the season series, including 12 skaters who recorded two or more.

Records vs Edmonton🏒

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

79-48-23 Overall | 45-20-11 Home | 34-28-12 Road

6-2 Series | 28-16 Overall | 15-9 Home | 13-7 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn recorded two points (1-1—2) in Game 2 vs. EDM, and now has points (2-2—4) in three consecutive games. His two-point performance brought his career postseason total to 73 (27-46—73), surpassing Sergei Zubov (72) for fifth place on the franchise all-time scoring list. Benn ranks fourth on the club with four goals and 11 points (4-7—11) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he leads playoff faceoff leaders (skater takes >15% of draws) with a 63.6% faceoff win percentage (96-for-151).

Western Conference Final Schedule 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Broadcast
Game 1: L 3-2
May 23
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 2: W 3-1
May 25
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 3
May 27
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 4
May 29
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 5
May 31
TBD
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 6
June 2
TBD
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 7
June 4
TBD
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX

