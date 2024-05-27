Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Western Conference Final: Game 3
When: Monday, May 27 at 7:30 PM CT
Where: Rogers Place
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: PNC Plaza
Find out how to watch or listen, and the latest stats on Game 3 of the Western Conference Final
Western Conference Final: Game 3
When: Monday, May 27 at 7:30 PM CT
Where: Rogers Place
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: PNC Plaza
Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
9-6 (5-1 Away)
9-5 (4-2 Home)
Power Play
24.3% (9-for-37)
34.9% (15-for-43)
Penalty Kill
72.4% (21-for-29)
92.7% (38-for-41)
All-time regular-season
All-time postseason
79-48-23 Overall | 45-20-11 Home | 34-28-12 Road
6-2 Series | 28-16 Overall | 15-9 Home | 13-7 Road
Captain Jamie Benn recorded two points (1-1—2) in Game 2 vs. EDM, and now has points (2-2—4) in three consecutive games. His two-point performance brought his career postseason total to 73 (27-46—73), surpassing Sergei Zubov (72) for fifth place on the franchise all-time scoring list. Benn ranks fourth on the club with four goals and 11 points (4-7—11) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and he leads playoff faceoff leaders (skater takes >15% of draws) with a 63.6% faceoff win percentage (96-for-151).
Game
Date
Time
Location
Broadcast
Game 1: L 3-2
May 23
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 2: W 3-1
May 25
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 3
May 27
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 4
May 29
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 5
May 31
TBD
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 6
June 2
TBD
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 7
June 4
TBD
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX