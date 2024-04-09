First Shift: Stars open season-closing homestand against Sabres

Key Numbers

22

Jamie Benn has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) in 22 career games against Buffalo.

66

Buffalo ranks third in fewest goals allowed in third periods at 66. Dallas ranks seventh in most goals scored in third periods at 98.

7

Jake Oettinger has won seven straight starts – tying his best win streak. Oettinger has a 1.58 GAA and .943 save percentage in that run.