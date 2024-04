Players To Watch 👀

Captain Jamie Benn tallied three points (1-2—3) in a 7-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night. He has scored 10 goals (10-5—15) in his last 10 games, and he has earned 25 points (12-13—25) in his last 17 games, held off the scoreboard only twice over that span. Through 78 games this season, he ranks sixth on the Stars with 59 points (21-38--59) and shares seventh with 21 goals. He also shares second on the team with 21 power-play points (11-10—21).