First Shift: Dallas looks to end trip on high note in Montreal matinee

Key Numbers

Minus-6.1

Montréal ranks 31st in shot differential at minus 6.1 per game. The Canadiens rank 27th in shots on goal per game at 28.0 and 30th in shots against per game at 34.1

8

The Stars have allowed eight power play goals against in their past 13 kill opportunities. Dallas has slipped from third in the league in penalty kill success at 84.9 percent to 13th at 81.1 percent.

3.67

Dallas ranks third in scoring at 3.67 goals per game. Montréal ranks 27th in goals against at 3.46 goals per game.