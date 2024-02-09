Game Day Guide: Stars at Canadiens 

Game 52: Dallas Stars at Montréal Canadiens
When: Saturday, February 10 at 12:00 PM CT
Where: Bell Centre
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup
When: Saturday, February 10 at 12:00 PM CT
Where: Bell Centre
TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Montréal Canadiens
Record
31-14-6 (15-6-4 Away)
21-21-8 (10-12-3 Home)
Rank
68 Points (1st Central)
50 Points (6th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.6% (33-for-146)
20.2% (33-for-163)
Penalty Kill
81.1% (129-for-159)
74.0% (128-for-173)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-4-2
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Jamie Benn (2-5--7, 4 GP)
Tyler Seguin (13-16--29, 34 GP)
Jason Robertson (2-3--5, 3 GP)
Joe Pavelski (12-14--26, 24 GP)
Matt Duchene (1-2--3, 3 GP)
Jamie Benn (9-11--20, 20 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (2-1--3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (7-13--20, 24 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (0-2--2, 2 GP)
Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded a goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night in Toronto. The 20-year-old has now tallied nine points (4-5--9) in his last nine games, including a three-assist night (0-3--3) against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 23. With his third three-point performance of the season, Johnston has tallied 18 assists in 51 games, surpassing his previous career high of 17. With 33 points (15-18--33) and 31 games remaining, the Toronto, Ontario native sits eight points shy of matching his total from last season (41).