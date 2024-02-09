Game Day Guide: Stars at Canadiens 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded a goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night in Toronto. The 20-year-old has now tallied nine points (4-5--9) in his last nine games, including a three-assist night (0-3--3) against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 23. With his third three-point performance of the season, Johnston has tallied 18 assists in 51 games, surpassing his previous career high of 17. With 33 points (15-18--33) and 31 games remaining, the Toronto, Ontario native sits eight points shy of matching his total from last season (41).