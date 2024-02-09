Game Day Guide: Stars at Canadiens 

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 52: Dallas Stars at Montréal Canadiens

When: Saturday, February 10 at 12:00 PM CT

Where: Bell Centre

TV: Bally Sports Southwest Extra

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Montréal Canadiens 
Record
31-14-6 (15-6-4 Away)
21-21-8 (10-12-3 Home)
Rank
68 Points (1st Central)
50 Points (6th Atlantic)
Power Play
22.6% (33-for-146)
20.2% (33-for-163)
Penalty Kill
81.1% (129-for-159)
74.0% (128-for-173)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
4-4-2

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Montréal Canadiens Saturday afternoon at Bell Centre for the second and final meeting between the clubs this season. The Stars have won three of their last four games (3-1-0) against Montréal, as well as each of their last four games (4-0-0) against them on the road.
  • Dallas has earned at least a point in the standings in seven of their last nine games (6-2-1) against Montréal, recording four goals or more in six of the nine games.
  • The teams opened the season series on Jan. 2 in Dallas, where the Stars were defeated by the Canadiens, 4-3. The Stars went 0-for-1 (0.0%) on the power play and 2-for-3 (66.7%) on the penalty kill.
  • Forward Joe Pavelski has 10 points (4-6--10) in his last seven games against Montréal as well as nine points (4-5–9) in his last five games on the road. Pavelski has earned 26 points (12-14–26) in 24 career games against the Canadiens.
  • Forward Matt Duchene has been held off the scoreboard only once in his last five games against Montréal, recording six points (4-2–6) over that span. He has tallied 20 points (7-13–20) in 24 career games against the Canadiens.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Jamie Benn (2-5--7, 4 GP)

Tyler Seguin (13-16--29, 34 GP)

Jason Robertson (2-3--5, 3 GP)

Joe Pavelski (12-14--26, 24 GP)

Matt Duchene (1-2--3, 3 GP)

Jamie Benn (9-11--20, 20 GP)

Wyatt Johnston (2-1--3, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (7-13--20, 24 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (0-2--2, 2 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded a goal (1-0--1) Wednesday night in Toronto. The 20-year-old has now tallied nine points (4-5--9) in his last nine games, including a three-assist night (0-3--3) against the Detroit Red Wings on Jan. 23. With his third three-point performance of the season, Johnston has tallied 18 assists in 51 games, surpassing his previous career high of 17. With 33 points (15-18--33) and 31 games remaining, the Toronto, Ontario native sits eight points shy of matching his total from last season (41).

