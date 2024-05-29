First Shift: Stars look to take stranglehold of series in Game 4 against Oilers

Key Numbers

7

In his first eight games in the playoffs, Stars center Roope Hintz had one goal. In his past four games, he has 7 points (1 goal, 6 assists). Hintz returned from an upper-body injury on Monday and posted two assists in Game 3.

15-10

Dallas has outscored opponents 15-10 in playoff third periods. Edmonton has been outscored 11-17 in playoff third periods.

25.9

Dallas ranks 15th in hits per game at 25.9 in the playoffs. The Stars ranked 31st during the regular season at 17.6.