Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Find out how to watch or listen, and the latest stats on Game 4 of the Western Conference Final

Game_Day_Guide_Site_1716926045397
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Western Conference Final: Game 4

When: Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 PM CT

Where: Rogers Place

TV: TNT, truTV, MAX

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Watch Party: American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
10-6 (6-1 Away)
9-6 (4-3 Home)
Power Play
23.7% (9-for-38)
33.3% (15-for-45)
Penalty Kill
74.2% (23-for-31)
92.9% (39-for-42)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Edmonton Oilers for Game 4 of the 2024 Western Conference Final Wednesday night at Rogers Place. This series marks the ninth time the clubs have met in the playoffs in franchise history and the seventh time since the Stars relocated to Dallas in 1993.
  • The Stars hold a 2-1 series lead through the first three games of the 2024 Western Conference Final. Neither team has scored on the power play in the series, with the Stars going 0-for-7 (0.0%) on the power play and 5-for-5 (100.0%) on the penalty kill.
  • Captain Jamie Benn tallied two points (0-2—2) in Game 3 against Edmonton. He now has points (2-4—6) in four consecutive games and leads Stars skaters with five points (1-4—5) in this series. He ranks fourth on the team with 13 points (4-9—13) in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, contributing to a career total of 75 points (27-48—75)  in the postseason. He sits one point away from tying Bobby Smith (76) for fourth place on the franchise all-time scoring list. 
  • Forward Roope Hintz returned to the lineup in Game 3 in Edmonton after missing four games due to injury. He recorded two points (0-2—2) in his return, contributing to a total of eight points (2-6—8) in 12 games in the 2024 postseason.
  • The Stars and the Oilers last faced each other in the playoffs in the 2003 Conference Quarterfinals (W, 4-2), the last in a series of six meetings in seven seasons from 1997-2003. The Stars earned a 5-1 series record over that span and have a 6-2 series record against the Oilers overall, going 27-15 in 42 games prior to the start of this series.

Records vs Edmonton🏒

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

79-48-23 Overall | 45-20-11 Home | 34-28-12 Road

6-2 Series | 29-16 Overall | 15-9 Home | 14-7 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson snapped a 10-game goal draught with a hat-trick performance (3-0—3) in Game 3 against Edmonton. With his three-goal performance, he surpassed Mike Modano (19-18—37, 48 GP) for sixth-most points by a player under the age of 25 in franchise history, and he now sits two points shy of tying Brian Bellows (16-23—39, 44 GP) for fifth. The Arcadia, California native leads Stars skaters and shares seventh in the league with 16 points (6-10—16) in 16 games during the 2024 postseason, and he shares second on the club with six goals.

Western Conference Final Schedule 📅

Game
Date
Time
Location
Broadcast
Game 1: L 3-2
May 23
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 2: W 3-1
May 25
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 3: W 5-3
May 27
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 4
May 29
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 5
May 31
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 6
June 2
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 7
June 4
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX

