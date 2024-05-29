Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Western Conference Final: Game 4
When: Wednesday, May 29 at 7:30 PM CT
Where: Rogers Place
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Watch Party: American Airlines Center
Find out how to watch or listen, and the latest stats on Game 4 of the Western Conference Final
Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers
Record
10-6 (6-1 Away)
9-6 (4-3 Home)
Power Play
23.7% (9-for-38)
33.3% (15-for-45)
Penalty Kill
74.2% (23-for-31)
92.9% (39-for-42)
All-time regular-season
All-time postseason
79-48-23 Overall | 45-20-11 Home | 34-28-12 Road
6-2 Series | 29-16 Overall | 15-9 Home | 14-7 Road
Forward Jason Robertson snapped a 10-game goal draught with a hat-trick performance (3-0—3) in Game 3 against Edmonton. With his three-goal performance, he surpassed Mike Modano (19-18—37, 48 GP) for sixth-most points by a player under the age of 25 in franchise history, and he now sits two points shy of tying Brian Bellows (16-23—39, 44 GP) for fifth. The Arcadia, California native leads Stars skaters and shares seventh in the league with 16 points (6-10—16) in 16 games during the 2024 postseason, and he shares second on the club with six goals.
Game
Date
Time
Location
Broadcast
Game 1: L 3-2
May 23
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 2: W 3-1
May 25
7:00 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 3: W 5-3
May 27
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 4
May 29
7:30 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 5
May 31
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 6
June 2
7:00 PM CT
Rogers Place
TNT, truTV, MAX
Game 7
June 4
7:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
TNT, truTV, MAX