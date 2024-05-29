Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Jason Robertson snapped a 10-game goal draught with a hat-trick performance (3-0—3) in Game 3 against Edmonton. With his three-goal performance, he surpassed Mike Modano (19-18—37, 48 GP) for sixth-most points by a player under the age of 25 in franchise history, and he now sits two points shy of tying Brian Bellows (16-23—39, 44 GP) for fifth. The Arcadia, California native leads Stars skaters and shares seventh in the league with 16 points (6-10—16) in 16 games during the 2024 postseason, and he shares second on the club with six goals.