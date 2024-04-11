First Shift: Stars look to take next step in race for first place against Jets

Key Numbers

Plus-64

Going on a 10-1-0 run down the stretch, the Stars have taken over the league lead in goal differential at plus-64. Carolina is second at plus-61.

54

Stars forward Tyler Seguin has 54 points (29 goals, 25 assists) in 46 career games against the Jets. That’s the most he has scored against any NHL team.

8-2-1

Dallas is 8-2-1 in its past 11 games against Winnipeg, including 3-0-0 this season.