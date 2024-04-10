Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Game 80: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets
When: Thursday, April 11 at 7:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
50-20-9 (24-10-4 Home)
48-24-6 (23-13-3 Away)
Rank
109 Points (1st Central)
102 Points (3rd Central)
Power Play
24.6% (57-for-232)
18.5% (42-for-227)
Penalty Kill
81.6% (190-for-233)
76.9% (166-for-216)
Last 10 Games
9-1-0
4-5-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Joe Pavelski (2-1—3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (29-25—54, 48 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (19-24—43, 44)
Jason Robertson (1-1—2, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (17-19—36, 42 GP)
Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded a goal (1-0—1) Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres and tied Brian Bellows (35-30—65 in 1982-83) for the third-most points in a single season by a player age 20 or younger in franchise history. The only players with more in a single campaign is Bellows (41-42—83 in 78 GP in 1983-84) and Mike Modano (29-46—75 in 80 GP in 1989-90). Johnston has recorded 13 goals in his last 16 games and has 22 points (13-9—22) over that span. The Toronto, Ontario native leads Stars skaters with 32 goals and shares third on the club with 65 points through 79 games this season.