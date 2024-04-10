Game Day Guide: Stars vs Jets

Game 80: Dallas Stars vs Winnipeg Jets

When: Thursday, April 11 at 7:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Winnipeg Jets
Record
50-20-9 (24-10-4 Home)
48-24-6 (23-13-3 Away)
Rank
109 Points (1st Central)
102 Points (3rd Central)
Power Play
24.6% (57-for-232)
18.5% (42-for-227)
Penalty Kill
81.6% (190-for-233)
76.9% (166-for-216)
Last 10 Games
9-1-0
4-5-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night at American Airlines Center for the fourth and final meeting between the clubs this season. Entering Thursday’s game, the Stars have won eight of their last 11 games (8-1-2) against the Jets, as well as eight of their last nine (8-0-1) at home.
  • This season, the Stars have won each of their three games (3-0-0) against the Jets. They have outscored Winnipeg 9-3 in the season series, including a shutout performance on Nov. 28 in Winnipeg. Forwards Joe Pavelski (2-1—3), Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3) and Roope Hintz (1-2—3) share the team lead with three points apiece in the season series.
  • Johnston has earned four points (2-2—4) in his last four games against the Jets, as well as two points (1-1—2) in his last two home games against them. He recorded his first career shorthanded goal and added an assist on the power play on Nov. 11 against Winnipeg.
  • Forward Jason Robertson has been held off the scoresheet only twice in his 10 career appearances against the Jets. He has tallied 12 points (9-3—12), including six points (4-2—6) in five games at home.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has earned a record of 5-0-1 in six career appearances against Winnipeg. He has posted a 1.99 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and one shutout against the Jets.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski (2-1—3, 2 GP)

Tyler Seguin (29-25—54, 48 GP)

Roope Hintz (1-2—3, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (19-24—43, 44)

Jason Robertson (1-1—2, 2 GP) 

Matt Duchene (17-19—36, 42 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded a goal (1-0—1) Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres and tied Brian Bellows (35-30—65 in 1982-83) for the third-most points in a single season by a player age 20 or younger in franchise history. The only players with more in a single campaign is Bellows (41-42—83 in 78 GP in 1983-84) and Mike Modano (29-46—75 in 80 GP in 1989-90). Johnston has recorded 13 goals in his last 16 games and has 22 points (13-9—22) over that span. The Toronto, Ontario native leads Stars skaters with 32 goals and shares third on the club with 65 points through 79 games this season.

