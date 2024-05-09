First Shift: Stars look to continue resiliency in Game 2 against Avalanche

Key Numbers

11

Stars captain Jamie Benn has 11 points (4 goals, 7 assists) in nine career playoff games against Colorado.

14

Colorado has outscored opponents 14-4 in playoff third periods. Dallas has been outscored 4-3 in playoff third periods.

39 years, 107 days

Stars defenseman Ryan Suter scored a goal in Game 1 at age 39 years, 107 days. He is the oldest defenseman to score a playoff goal in franchise history, eclipsing Craig Ludwig, who was 38 years, 87 days when he scored in the 1999 Stanley Cup Final.