Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Ryan Suter opened the scoring (1-0—1) for Dallas in Game 1 against Colorado on Tuesday night. He became the oldest (39 years, 107 days) defenseman in franchise history with a playoff goal, besting Craig Ludwig (38 years, 87 days in Game 2 of 1999 SCF). Suter became the player in franchise history with at least one postseason goal at age 39 or older, joining forwards Guy Carbonneau (4) and Dean Prentice (3). The 19-year NHL veteran has made 15 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a member of the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars and has recorded 43 points (7-36—43) in 122 postseason games. The Madison, Wisconsin native ranks second among Stars defensemen with three points (1-2—3) in eight games in the 2024 Playoffs and shares second on the club with a +3 rating.