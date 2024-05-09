Game Day Guide: Stars vs Avalanche

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on Game 2 of the Second Round

By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Second Round: Game 2

When: Thursday, May 9 at 8:30 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: TNT

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single Game / Suites

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

Party on PNC Plaza: 6:30 PM South Entrance

Dallas Stars
Colorado Avalanche
Record
4-4 (2-3 Home)
5-1 (3-1 Away)
Power Play
27.8% (5-for-18)
44.4% (8-for-18)
Penalty Kill
64.3% (9-for-14)
76.5% (13-for-17)

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Stars face the Colorado Avalanche for Game 2 of their Second Round series Thursday night at American Airlines Center. This marks the fifth time the clubs have met in the playoffs, earning a postseason record of 14-18.
  • The clubs met on Tuesday night at American Airlines Center for Game 1 of the Second Round where the Avalanche defeated the Stars, 4-3, in overtime.
  • Captain Jamie Benn recorded two points (1-1—2) on Tuesday night in Game 1. He has tallied 11 points (4-7—11) in nine career playoff games against Colorado. Benn shares third among Stars skaters with two goals and ranks fourth with five points (2-3—5) in the postseason.
  • Forward Wyatt Johnston scored a goal (1-0—1) against the Avalanche on Tuesday. With his ninth career playoff goal, he tied Sidney Crosby, Patrick Kane and Jesperi Kotkaniemi for the second most before age 21 among active players behind Jordan Staal (13). The 20-year-old leads Stars skaters and shares third in the league with five goals, and he leads Stars skaters with eight points (5-3—8) in the 2024 Playoffs.
  • In the regular season, the Stars went 1-2-1 in four games against the Avalanche. Through the season series, Dallas went 5-for-12 (41.7%) on the power-play and 7-for-11 (63.6%) on the penalty kill. Forward Tyler Seguin led the club with six goals (6-0—6) against Colorado, while forwards Mason Marchment (1-4—5) and Matt Duchene (1-4—5) shared second with five points.

Records vs Colorado

All-time regular-season
All-time postseason

68-67-12 Overall | 42-23-13 Home | 26-44-8 Road

3-2 Series | 14-19 Overall | 7-11 Home | 7-8 Road

Players To Watch 👀

Defenseman Ryan Suter opened the scoring (1-0—1) for Dallas in Game 1 against Colorado on Tuesday night. He became the oldest (39 years, 107 days) defenseman in franchise history with a playoff goal, besting Craig Ludwig (38 years, 87 days in Game 2 of 1999 SCF). Suter became the player in franchise history with at least one postseason goal at age 39 or older, joining forwards Guy Carbonneau (4) and Dean Prentice (3). The 19-year NHL veteran has made 15 appearances in the Stanley Cup Playoffs as a member of the Nashville Predators, Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars and has recorded 43 points (7-36—43) in 122 postseason games. The Madison, Wisconsin native ranks second among Stars defensemen with three points (1-2—3) in eight games in the 2024 Playoffs and shares second on the club with a +3 rating.

First Round Schedule

Game
Date
Time
Location
Game 1: L 4-3
May 7
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 2
May 9
8:30 PM CT
American Airlines Center
Game 3
May 11
9:00 PM CT
Ball Arena
Game 4
May 13
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 5
May 15
TBD
American Airlines Center
Game 6
May 17
TBD
Ball Arena
Game 7
May 19
TBD
American Airlines Center

