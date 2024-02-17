First Shift: Stars look to build on surge in Saturday matinee vs Oilers

Key Numbers

3.76

After a nine-goal performance Thursday, the Stars now lead the NHL in scoring at 3.76 goals per game.

920

Since entering the NHL in 2015, Connor McDavid has 920 points (324 goals and 606 assists). That’s the most of any player over the span.

12

In his past seven games against the Oilers, Stars forward Roope Hintz has 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists).