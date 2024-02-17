When forward Evgenii Dadonov suffered a lower body injury Saturday in Montréal, it sort of busted up a log jam.
First Shift: Stars look to build on surge in Saturday matinee vs Oilers
Riding high on an 8-1-1 stretch, Dallas will once again turn to its depth and balance in a conference showdown with Edmonton
Because the Stars have been very healthy in their forward ranks this season, it created a four-man battle for three spots in the lineup. Radek Faksa, Craig Smith, Sam Steel and Ty Dellandrea have alternated healthy scratches throughout the season, which created a battle for ice time that coaches believed was good for the team. Now, with Dadonov out four to six weeks, all four forwards should be in the lineup and should be playing.
“First of all, it’s a big loss for us. Daddy, he’s a great player,” said Dellandrea, who has been scratched more than any other forward. “But also that’s hockey and it’s an opportunity for me to play and get some games under my belt, and I just need to make the most of it.”
Dellandrea had six shots on goal Tuesday against Carolina but was unable to score. He took that energy to Thursday and had a goal and two assists in a 9-2 win at Nashville. He finished with four shots on goal and a plus-3 and looked like an impactful player.
“I just tried to stick with it and stick with the positives,” Dellandrea said, talking about Thursday, but probably talking about the season, as well. “It’s hard, but you take the positives of getting opportunities and getting chances, and you keep building off of that.”
Steel has had a similar battle. He was not offered a contract by Minnesota in the summer and signed a one-year deal with the Stars. He has had to earn the trust of a new coaching staff and has done that, playing in 49 games and averaging 13:08 in ice time.
“Coming in, I was just trying to find a spot and trying to make the team,” Steel said. “I think I’ve earned more and more trust as the season has gone on. That’s something I’m proud of, but I think I can be better. I’m just excited to get going into this playoff push.”
Steel has 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) in 49 games and has been one of the more noticeable players. He scored on the opening shift Thursday night in Nashville. DeBoer was asked about scratching a veteran like Faksa against Montréal while playing Steel, Dellandrea and Smith instead. He said that’s the level of pressure the players have to deal with sometimes.
“You’ve got depth, you’ve got a good team, unless you separate yourself, you’re in the middle of those decisions to get into the lineup,” DeBoer said. “There’s a responsibility when you are in the lineup – are you tilting the ice? Are you making a difference?”
Key Numbers
3.76
After a nine-goal performance Thursday, the Stars now lead the NHL in scoring at 3.76 goals per game.
920
Since entering the NHL in 2015, Connor McDavid has 920 points (324 goals and 606 assists). That’s the most of any player over the span.
12
In his past seven games against the Oilers, Stars forward Roope Hintz has 12 points (6 goals, 6 assists).
He Said It
“It’s great. I had it with Chubs forever and then different guys like Rads and Mush. With Dutchy we think alike at times, sometimes you see the reward like that.”
- Stars forward Tyler Seguin on his relationship with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment, and how it’s similar to previous relationships with Jamie Benn and Alexander Radulov
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on Twitter @MikeHeika.