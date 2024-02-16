Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1708120479877
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 55: Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers

When: Saturday, February 17 at 2:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ABC / ESPN +

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Giveaway Night: Wyatt Johnston Youth Jersey

Special Event: Dallas Stars Alumni Classic

Jersey Auction: Alumni Jersey Auction

Dallas Stars
Edmonton Oilers 
Record
34-14-6 (17-8-2 Home)
31-18-1 (14-12-0 Away)
Rank
74 Points (1st Central)
63 Points (3rd Pacific)
Power Play
22.4% (35-for-156)
26.5% (40-for-151)
Penalty Kill
81.9% (136-for-166)
80.6% (137-for-170)
Last 10 Games
8-1-1
7-3-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Edmonton Oilers Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center for the second of three meetings between the clubs this season. Entering Saturday's game, the Stars have won four of their last seven games (4-3-0) against the Oilers, including two of their last three (2-1-0) at home.
  • The teams opened the season series on Nov. 2 in Edmonton, where the Stars defeated the Oilers, 4-3. Dallas went 1-for-2 (50.0%) on the power play and 4-for-4 (100.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Roope Hintz (2-1--3) and Joe Pavelski (1-2--3) each recorded three points, and goaltender Scott Wedgewood made a career-high 46 saves on 49 shots.
  • Hintz has recorded 12 points (6-6–12) in his last seven games against the Oilers and has tallied a goal in each of his last three home games (3-2--5) against them. He has earned a total of 14 points (6-8–14) in 12 career games against them.
  • Pavelski has tallied points (1-2--3) in each of his last two home games against the Oilers and has earned nine points (3-6–9) in his last six games against them overall. He leads current Stars skaters with 63 points (27-36–63) in 64 career games against the Oilers, tied for his highest point total against any individual opponent (other: Arizona).
  • Captain Jamie Benn has scored 10 points (4-6--10) in his last 10 games against Edmonton, including four power play points (2-2--4). He has tallied 41 points (23-18--41) in 41 career games against the Oilers, including 21 points (13-8--21) in 20 home games.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Mason Marchment (0-3—3, 2 GP)

Joe Pavelski (27-36—63, 64 GP) 

Matt Duchene (2-0—2, 2 GP)

Jamie Benn (23-18—41, 41 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (0-2—2, 2 GP)

Matt Duchene (12-27—39, 43 GP) 

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene scored two goals (2-0–2) in the Stars' 9-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. He has now recorded three consecutive multi-point games (3-3--6) and has tallied 11 points (6-5--11) in his last eight games. Duchene ranks second among Stars skaters with 21 goals and 52 points (21-31--52), and he leads the club and shares third in the NHL with seven game-winning goals. With 28 games remaining in the season, the 33-year-old sits one goal and four points shy of matching his totals from last season (22-34--56), and he sits four points shy of the 800-point milestone for his NHL career (337-459--796).

