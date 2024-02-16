Game Day Guide: Stars vs Oilers

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Matt Duchene scored two goals (2-0–2) in the Stars' 9-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. He has now recorded three consecutive multi-point games (3-3--6) and has tallied 11 points (6-5--11) in his last eight games. Duchene ranks second among Stars skaters with 21 goals and 52 points (21-31--52), and he leads the club and shares third in the NHL with seven game-winning goals. With 28 games remaining in the season, the 33-year-old sits one goal and four points shy of matching his totals from last season (22-34--56), and he sits four points shy of the 800-point milestone for his NHL career (337-459--796).