First Shift: Stars face second chance to close out series

Key Numbers

100 percent

The Stars have killed all 10 penalties they have taken in five playoff games on the road and also have scored a shorthanded goal.

13

Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads his team in scoring and ranks third among all defensemen with 13 points (5 goals, 8 assists). He also ranks third in the NHL in average time on ice in the playoffs at 27:09.

42

Stars forward Wyatt Johnston ranks second in the playoffs with 42 shots on goal.