First Shift: Stars approach final two games of season

He Said It

“We want to get him in a playoff rhythm, which is an every-other-day rhythm. We feel [Scott\] Wedgewood has played a lot this year because of Jake’s injury, probably more than we anticipated, so we all feel like [Jake] is fresh. We have a week basically off before we start the playoffs, which would give him some rest, so I think our mindset now is let’s get him used to that every-other-day rhythm starting the first round of the playoffs. He’s been playing every other night for a while now, which I think is the most important thing to get used to that heading into the playoffs.”

- Stars coach Pete DeBoer on how to prepare Jake Oettinger for the postseason.