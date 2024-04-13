Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded a goal (1-0—1) Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres and tied Brian Bellows (35-30—65 in 1982-83) for the third-most points in a single season by a player age 20 or younger in franchise history. The only players with more in a single campaign is Bellows (41-42—83 in 78 GP in 1983-84) and Mike Modano (29-46—75 in 80 GP in 1989-90). Johnston has recorded 13 goals in his last 17 games and has 22 points (13-9—22) over that span. The Toronto, Ontario native leads Stars skaters with 32 goals and shares third on the club with 65 points through 80 games this season.