Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

Find out how to watch, listen, live stream and the latest stats on the matchup

Game_Day_Guide_Bug_2568x1444_1712974957861
By Stars Staff
@DallasStars

Game 81: Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken

When: Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 PM CT

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: ABC / ESPN+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Dallas Stars
Seattle Kraken
Record
50-21-9 (24-11-4 Home)
33-32-13 (16-14-7 Away)
Rank
109 Points (1st Central)
79 Points (5th Pacific)
Power Play
24.4% (57-for-234)
21.1% (49-for-232)
Penalty Kill
81.7% (192-for-235)
79.5% (167-for-210)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
5-4-1

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken on Saturday afternoon at American Airlines Center for the third and final matchup of the season. Entering Saturday’s game, Dallas has earned a record of 6-1-1 in eight games against Seattle since the Kraken joined the NHL in 2021-22.
  • This season, the Stars have earned a record of 2-0-0 against the Kraken, outscoring them 7-3 In the season series. The Stars have gone 1-for-6 (16.7%) on the power play and 6-for-6 (100.0%) on the penalty kill. Forwards Matt Duchene (2-1—3) and Joe Pavelski (1-2—3) lead Stars skaters with three points against the Kraken this season. 
  • Pavelski is currently on a six-game point streak (4-5—9) against the Kraken. He has tallied 14 points (6-8—14) in eight career games against the Kraken and has only been held off the scoreboard only once.
  • Forward Roope Hintz has earned 10 points (5-5—10) in eight career games against Seattle, including seven points (3-4—7) in four games at home.
  • Goaltender Jake Oettinger has appeared in seven games against the Kraken, posting a 5-1-1 record with a 2.43 goals-against average and .910 save percentage. In his latest game against the Kraken on March 30, Oettinger stopped 17 shots in a 3-0 shutout.
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers

Joe Pavelski (4-5—9, 6 GP) 

Joe Pavelski (6-8—14, 8 GP)

Evgenii Dadonov (1-4—5, 4 GP)

Roope Hintz (5-5—10, 8 GP)

Roope Hintz (1-2—3, 3 GP)

Matt Duchene (6-2—8, 8 GP)

Jason Robertson (3-5—8, 8 GP)

Jamie Benn (2-6—8, 8 GP)

Miro Heiskanen (2-6—8, 8 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded a goal (1-0—1) Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres and tied Brian Bellows (35-30—65 in 1982-83) for the third-most points in a single season by a player age 20 or younger in franchise history. The only players with more in a single campaign is Bellows (41-42—83 in 78 GP in 1983-84) and Mike Modano (29-46—75 in 80 GP in 1989-90). Johnston has recorded 13 goals in his last 17 games and has 22 points (13-9—22) over that span. The Toronto, Ontario native leads Stars skaters with 32 goals and shares third on the club with 65 points through 80 games this season.

