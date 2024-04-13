Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kraken

Game 81: Dallas Stars vs Seattle Kraken
When: Saturday, April 13 at 2:00 PM CT
Where: American Airlines Center
TV: ABC / ESPN+
Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM
Live Stats: NHL Game Center
Dallas Stars
Seattle Kraken
Record
50-21-9 (24-11-4 Home)
33-32-13 (16-14-7 Away)
Rank
109 Points (1st Central)
79 Points (5th Pacific)
Power Play
24.4% (57-for-234)
21.1% (49-for-232)
Penalty Kill
81.7% (192-for-235)
79.5% (167-for-210)
Last 10 Games
8-2-0
5-4-1
Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Joe Pavelski (4-5—9, 6 GP)
Joe Pavelski (6-8—14, 8 GP)
Evgenii Dadonov (1-4—5, 4 GP)
Roope Hintz (5-5—10, 8 GP)
Roope Hintz (1-2—3, 3 GP)
Matt Duchene (6-2—8, 8 GP)
Jason Robertson (3-5—8, 8 GP)
Jamie Benn (2-6—8, 8 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (2-6—8, 8 GP)
Forward Wyatt Johnston recorded a goal (1-0—1) Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres and tied Brian Bellows (35-30—65 in 1982-83) for the third-most points in a single season by a player age 20 or younger in franchise history. The only players with more in a single campaign is Bellows (41-42—83 in 78 GP in 1983-84) and Mike Modano (29-46—75 in 80 GP in 1989-90). Johnston has recorded 13 goals in his last 17 games and has 22 points (13-9—22) over that span. The Toronto, Ontario native leads Stars skaters with 32 goals and shares third on the club with 65 points through 80 games this season.