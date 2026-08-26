Dallas Stars to appear on national TV 13 times during 2026-27 season

Dallas will air four times on ESPN, once on ABC, five times on TNT, and three times on ESPN+/Hulu

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By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas – The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Dallas Stars will appear on national TV 13 times on ESPNABCTNT and ESPN+/Hulu.

Below is the national broadcast schedule for Dallas (all times CT):

Friday, October 2: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars - 8:00 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, October 13: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Wednesday, October 14: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, October 20: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars - 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Tuesday, November 17: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - 9:00 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, November 19: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)

Thursday, December 3: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken - 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)

Tuesday, December 15: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars - 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, January 19: Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils - 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu )

Wednesday, January 20: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks - 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, February 18: Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, February 20: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (Stadium Series) - 7:00 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, February 28: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)

In addition to the national broadcast schedule, the league also announced the following game time changes (all times CT):

Wednesday, October 14 - @ Colorado - 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 3 - @ Seattle - 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 20 - @ Chicago - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 18 - vs. Philadelphia - 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10 - vs. Anaheim - 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 7 - @ Utah - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 10 @ Nashville - 6:00 p.m.

A printable version of the full broadcast schedule can be found here.

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