FRISCO, Texas – The National Hockey League on Wednesday announced the national broadcast schedule for the 2026-27 season. The Dallas Stars will appear on national TV 13 times on ESPN, ABC, TNT and ESPN+/Hulu.
Dallas Stars to appear on national TV 13 times during 2026-27 season
Dallas will air four times on ESPN, once on ABC, five times on TNT, and three times on ESPN+/Hulu
Below is the national broadcast schedule for Dallas (all times CT):
Friday, October 2: St. Louis Blues at Dallas Stars - 8:00 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, October 13: Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars - 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Wednesday, October 14: Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, October 20: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars - 7:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, November 17: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - 9:00 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, November 19: Dallas Stars at Vegas Golden Knights - 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)
Thursday, December 3: Dallas Stars at Seattle Kraken - 9:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu)
Tuesday, December 15: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars - 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
Tuesday, January 19: Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils - 6:00 p.m. (ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu )
Wednesday, January 20: Dallas Stars at Chicago Blackhawks - 6:30 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, February 18: Philadelphia Flyers at Dallas Stars - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, February 20: Vegas Golden Knights at Dallas Stars (Stadium Series) - 7:00 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, February 28: Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues - 8:00 p.m. (ESPN)
In addition to the national broadcast schedule, the league also announced the following game time changes (all times CT):
Wednesday, October 14 - @ Colorado - 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, December 3 - @ Seattle - 9:00 p.m.
Wednesday, January 20 - @ Chicago - 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 18 - vs. Philadelphia - 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10 - vs. Anaheim - 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7 - @ Utah - 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 10 @ Nashville - 6:00 p.m.