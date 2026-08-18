2026-27 Player Profile: Roope Hintz
The 29-year-old is aiming for a strong rebound after a hamstring injury cut his 2025-26 campaign frustratingly short
Age: 29
Birthplace: Nokia, Finland
Height/Weight: 6-3, 217
2025-26 regular season stats: 15 goals, 29 assists, 44 points, 17:20 avg. TOI in 53 games
Contract: Entering fourth year of eight-year deal that averages $8.45 million
Performance evaluation: Hintz opened his eighth NHL season in a similar manner to the other seven: with impressive consistency. The 29-year-old posted eight points (1 goal, 7 assists) and a hearty 76 faceoff wins in the first eight games and quickly found an early season groove. But then came an October 25 matchup against Carolina at home when Hintz got drilled in the corner by Taylor Hall, who was assessed a charging penalty for the altercation. Luckily for Hintz, he missed just five games before returning to the lineup with a sincere spark. The speedy Finn posted 18 points (8 goals, 10 assists) in his first 18 games back. He was a sturdy plus-13, notched eight points on the man advantage and won 62.2 percent of his faceoffs over the span, posting a point in all but three of the games. The surge had him firmly in the team’s top 5 scoring leaders going into the new year and propped the door wide open for another sparkling campaign from the veteran. But the arrival of 2026 brought challenges. Hintz managed to score just three goals (1 PPG, 1 at 6v5, 1 ENG) on 48 shots in the 17 games from Jan. 1 to the start of the Olympic break. While the goal scoring dried up, he still managed to log 10 assists and dominate the faceoff circle at a consistent 62.4 percent. His 44 points in 52 games at the Olympic break had him on a similar production pace to recent years (65+ points in each of the previous four seasons) as he headed to Italy to play with Team Finland. But after a productive Olympic debut with four points in six games and a bronze medal, he landed on IR with an illness that caused him to miss the first four games out of the hiatus. Hintz returned on March 6 for a total of 14 shifts against the Avalanche before getting tangled up in a puck battle with Nathan MacKinnon. The altercation resulted in him tearing his hamstring in two spots, inevitably sidelining him for the rest of the season and the playoffs. Even with the 29-game absence, Hintz still finished top 10 in assists (7th), points (6th) and faceoff win percentage (1st) on the Stars.
Expectations for 2026-27: “Hintz put together an impressive campaign that could have been even better had it not been for injuries.” It’s unfortunately become a somewhat common storyline throughout the first half of the forward’s NHL career. He was over a point per game while centering a line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski in the shortened 2020-21 season, but could only play 41 of 56 games because of a nagging lower-body injury. Two years later, he was on a roll with 37 goals among 75 points, but likely could’ve broken 40 goals and 80 points had he not missed nine games. He has yet to play a full season’s schedule across eight seasons and has only reached the 80-game mark once. At this point, the only thing that seems to be getting in Hintz’s way is his health. Now, injuries are a fickle thing that unfortunately can’t be gauged or planned for. But when Hintz is healthy, his talent is obvious and his impact is consistent. He has finished top 5 on the team in points in six of the last seven seasons and has won at least 52 percent of his faceoffs in five straight campaigns. His efficiency as a two-way, 200-foot player makes him one of the Stars’ most diverse forwards. Over the last five seasons, he has posted an outstanding rating of plus-106. That ranks 2nd on the team and 8th in the NHL, with Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid being the only forwards with a higher mark over the span. While his goal scoring has receded since back-to-back 37-goal surges in 2021-22 and 2022-23, he’s turned into a playmaking machine. From the Four Nations break to the end of the regular season in 2025, he posted 25 assists in the final 25 games (tied for 3rd most in the NHL). Last season, he was on pace for a career-high 45 helpers before injuries threw a wrench in the plans. That’s partially due to his time spent on the top power play unit, as well as the undeniable chemistry he’s built with longtime line-mate Robertson. The duo could start this coming season with Tyler Seguin on their right wing, forming a veteran trio that knows how to play with pace and put the puck in the net. And while Wyatt Johnston’s emergence has given Dallas another top line center option, Hintz has plenty left to give as he enters the prime of his career. He boasts a unique combination of size, speed, skill and hockey IQ that makes him an asset in virtually every on-ice situation. The sky is seemingly still the limit for the 29-year-old in the season ahead, so long as he can stay healthy.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh\\\_Clark02.