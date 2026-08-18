2026-27 Player Profile: Roope Hintz

Expectations for 2026-27: “Hintz put together an impressive campaign that could have been even better had it not been for injuries.” It’s unfortunately become a somewhat common storyline throughout the first half of the forward’s NHL career. He was over a point per game while centering a line with Jason Robertson and Joe Pavelski in the shortened 2020-21 season, but could only play 41 of 56 games because of a nagging lower-body injury. Two years later, he was on a roll with 37 goals among 75 points, but likely could’ve broken 40 goals and 80 points had he not missed nine games. He has yet to play a full season’s schedule across eight seasons and has only reached the 80-game mark once. At this point, the only thing that seems to be getting in Hintz’s way is his health. Now, injuries are a fickle thing that unfortunately can’t be gauged or planned for. But when Hintz is healthy, his talent is obvious and his impact is consistent. He has finished top 5 on the team in points in six of the last seven seasons and has won at least 52 percent of his faceoffs in five straight campaigns. His efficiency as a two-way, 200-foot player makes him one of the Stars’ most diverse forwards. Over the last five seasons, he has posted an outstanding rating of plus-106. That ranks 2nd on the team and 8th in the NHL, with Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid being the only forwards with a higher mark over the span. While his goal scoring has receded since back-to-back 37-goal surges in 2021-22 and 2022-23, he’s turned into a playmaking machine. From the Four Nations break to the end of the regular season in 2025, he posted 25 assists in the final 25 games (tied for 3rd most in the NHL). Last season, he was on pace for a career-high 45 helpers before injuries threw a wrench in the plans. That’s partially due to his time spent on the top power play unit, as well as the undeniable chemistry he’s built with longtime line-mate Robertson. The duo could start this coming season with Tyler Seguin on their right wing, forming a veteran trio that knows how to play with pace and put the puck in the net. And while Wyatt Johnston’s emergence has given Dallas another top line center option, Hintz has plenty left to give as he enters the prime of his career. He boasts a unique combination of size, speed, skill and hockey IQ that makes him an asset in virtually every on-ice situation. The sky is seemingly still the limit for the 29-year-old in the season ahead, so long as he can stay healthy.