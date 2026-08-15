2026-27 Player Profile: Colin Blackwell
The journeyman forward proved to be a versatile, physical asset to the Stars’ bottom six in his second season with the team
Age: 33
Birthplace: North Andover, Massachusetts
Height/Weight: 5-8, 181
2025-26 regular season stats: 4 goals, 11 assists, 15 points, 11:54 avg. TOI in 70 games
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 0 points, 11:55 avg. TOI in 6 games
Contract: Entering final year of two-year deal that averages $812,500
Performance evaluation: Blackwell’s second season in Victory Green played out much like his first. The veteran forward once again served as a reliable fourth line option that could be slotted in both at center or on the wing. His 11 assists tied his career-high set during his first season with Dallas, while his 15 points were the fourth most in a season in his career. He returned to his role as one of the team’s top penalty killers, averaging 2:04 shorthanded time on ice per game (only 14 seconds behind Oskar Bäck for the team lead among forwards). Blackwell once again subscribed to the “not the size of the dog in the fight” mantra, posting a career-high 112 hits that ranked fourth overall on the Stars. His 37 blocks finished fifth among Dallas forwards. The 33-year-old’s ability to play a rugged, defensive-minded style whenever called upon was a welcomed asset in Glen Gulutzan’s game planning, especially when the Stars were hit with a rash of injuries out of the Olympic break. As a result, he skated in 24 of the team’s final 25 games to contribute to a career-high 70 games played in the campaign. Blackwell went pointless in six playoff games, but chipped in 5 shots and 17 hits in 11:55 average ice time. Even so, he filled the void that the Stars needed, including contributing a handful of viral and clutch moments along the way.
Expectations for 2026-27: When the Stars re-signed Blackwell to a two-year deal on July 1, 2025, the contract was built to be a “win-win.” For Dallas, they were getting back a versatile and gritty fourth-liner that can alternate as the 13th forward and plays like he’s 6-2, 200. For Blackwell, it was term and security on a contending team that the veteran welcomed after playing for six teams in the five seasons prior to his arrival in Texas. So far, that deal has worked out nicely for both sides, and the expectation is that harmony should only continue in the year ahead. An intriguing nugget nestled within Blackwell’s tenure with the Stars is that he was the centerpiece of two of the team’s most memorable playoff moments over the last two seasons. In April 2025, he was the Game 2 hero with an overtime game-winning goal against the Avalanche to even the series after being a healthy scratch in Game 1. This past spring, he delivered a bone-rattling hit to Wild forward Yakov Trenin in the neutral zone to rile up both the crowd and the Stars on their way to a Game 2 win to knot the series. Trenin, who is listed as 6 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than Blackwell, led the NHL in the regular season with 413 hits. For Blackwell to be undeterred going after one of the league’s most physically punishing forwards is a testament to both his mentality as a player and his unwavering commitment to give his all on every shift. It’s part of the reason the Stars re-signed him last summer, and a good reminder to what he can bring to the lineup in the 2026-27 campaign.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Josh Clark is a writer for DallasStars.com. Follow him on X @Josh\_Clark02.