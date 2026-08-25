2026-27 Player Profile: Lian Bichsel

Expectations for 2026-27: This could end up being an altogether big season for Lian Bichsel. Not only is he entering the final year of his entry-level contract, but the hope is that both the team and the league will finally get a full 84-game view of the towering defenseman. Bichsel’s strengths clearly revolve around his size and physicality. At 6-7, he’s currently tied for seventh tallest player in the NHL and is second on the team only to fellow defenseman Tyler Myers (6-8). He knows how to use that size to his advantage, too. Over the last two seasons, his 3.3 hits per game sit 15th in the NHL, including 3rd among defensemen. He’s one of the Stars’ more rugged players and has become a poster boy for Glen Gulutzan’s “one degree more” desire in the physicality department. The question now seems to be if he can continue that trend while also finding a more consistent offensive groove. While scoring isn’t a main theme in Bichsel’s game, he boasts a deceptive shot and has shown flashes of his offensive ability. He posted 27 shots on goal in 50 games last year, which averages out to 0.54 per game (7th lowest in the NHL). It was a noticeable dip from the 39 he had in 38 games during his rookie year. Even a slight bump in offensive aggression should only help further round out the young defenseman’s overall game. And while we’ll have to wait until training camp for concrete defensive pairings, the thought of Bichsel playing alongside veteran Myers to create a behemoth duo in the Stars’ back end is intriguing. The sky is still the limit for Bichsel as he enters his third season as an NHL pro.