2026-27 Player Profile: Tyler Myers
The veteran defenseman will look to serve in a valuable depth role and lean on a wealth of experience in his first full season in Dallas
Age: 36
Birthplace: Houston, Texas
Height/Weight: 6-8, 229
2025-26 regular season stats: 0 goals, 3 assists, 17:02 avg. TOI in 16 games with Dallas. 1 goal, 7 assists, 8 points, 20:13 avg. TOI in 57 games with Vancouver.
2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Stats: 0 points, 19:41 avg. TOI in 5 games
Contract: Entering final year of three-year deal that averages $3 million. After acquiring Myers in a trade with the Canucks last year, his cap hit with the Stars is $1.5 million.
Performance evaluation: Last season was a real challenge for Myers. The big defenseman was struggling as the elder statesman of a young, inexperienced blue line on a last-place Vancouver team and was pretty much waiting for a trade. The veteran averaged 20:13 in time on ice for 57 games with the Canucks and was among the worst on the team at minus-25. In his transition to the Stars in early March, there were some hiccups. Myers took on a lesser role and averaged 17:02 in ice time across 16 games in Victory Green. He had three assists and was plus-2, so his numbers did improve on a much better team. Still, there was an awkwardness to his game, and it was clear that the transition was going to take some time for the 36-year-old after seven seasons in Vancouver. There were some good points as he led the team in blocked shots per 60 minutes and was third among defensemen in hits per 60 minutes during his regular season tenure in Dallas. The playoffs were a mixed bag, as he played more (19:41 per game) but had 0 points and was minus-5. By Game 5, he appeared to be a target of the Wild’s speedy forecheck, which resulted in him being a healthy scratch for Game 6.
Expectations for 2026-27: Myers might be one of the most unpredictable players for the Stars in 2026-27. He is an unusually mammoth figure at 6-8, 229. He is getting older at age 36. He has had a fine NHL career (406 points, 21:39 avg. TOI in 1,139 games), but he might not have much left in the tank. And yet…he is a right-handed defenseman who has the experience to play a smart, simple game. He has great reach and could help a penalty kill or even a solid even strength defense (if the ask is reasonable). And the Stars have him for one year at $1.5 million. That number is huge, because there is a chance that other defensemen might be here instead of Myers had the team not been under such tight salary cap restrictions. But all of that said, Myers has an opportunity to serve in a solid role on a very good team. He played just 12 playoff games in the five seasons before coming to Dallas, so he has to be hungry. After making it out of the First Round just three times in 17 seasons, this has to be a pretty exciting season ahead and a nice opportunity for the veteran. Myers had some good moments last year, and that was all while trying to learn on the fly. With a full season under the coaching staff and the chance to play beside someone like Lian Bichsel, this really could be a fun year. If Myers can tap into his experience and intelligence, and if the coaching staff can find the right way to squeeze the most out of his season, there is definitely a place for him in the lineup.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.