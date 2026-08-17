2026-27 Player Profile: Tyler Myers

Expectations for 2026-27: Myers might be one of the most unpredictable players for the Stars in 2026-27. He is an unusually mammoth figure at 6-8, 229. He is getting older at age 36. He has had a fine NHL career (406 points, 21:39 avg. TOI in 1,139 games), but he might not have much left in the tank. And yet…he is a right-handed defenseman who has the experience to play a smart, simple game. He has great reach and could help a penalty kill or even a solid even strength defense (if the ask is reasonable). And the Stars have him for one year at $1.5 million. That number is huge, because there is a chance that other defensemen might be here instead of Myers had the team not been under such tight salary cap restrictions. But all of that said, Myers has an opportunity to serve in a solid role on a very good team. He played just 12 playoff games in the five seasons before coming to Dallas, so he has to be hungry. After making it out of the First Round just three times in 17 seasons, this has to be a pretty exciting season ahead and a nice opportunity for the veteran. Myers had some good moments last year, and that was all while trying to learn on the fly. With a full season under the coaching staff and the chance to play beside someone like Lian Bichsel, this really could be a fun year. If Myers can tap into his experience and intelligence, and if the coaching staff can find the right way to squeeze the most out of his season, there is definitely a place for him in the lineup.