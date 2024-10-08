Stars look to get special teams humming as regular season opener nears

That’s the delicate balance of special teams, and the reason the Stars have to be diligent in their workouts. You never know when an extra goal or an extra kill can swing a game. And as we have seen in recent years, the NHL is becoming a league where a point here and a point there can really change the standings. Dallas has gotten off to good start in the Pete DeBoer era, and special teams have played a role. Assistant coach Steve Spott had the power play fifth in the league two seasons ago at 25.0 percent and saw that slip slightly last season to 24.2 percent and sixth place. Assistant coach Alain Nasreddine had Dallas third in the NHL on the penalty kill two seasons ago at 83.5 percent. They were eighth last year at 82.0 percent.