Dallas Stars announce schedule for 2024-25 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the game day schedule for the club’s regular-season home opener on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the New York Islanders.
Prior to the game, the 2024-25 Dallas Stars team will take part in the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza, located to the south of American Airlines Center. The current roster and coaching staff are scheduled to begin walking the carpet at approximately 3:30 p.m., and fans will have the opportunity to welcome them into the arena. The pregame event is free and open to the public. Fans can start lining up to watch the carpet walk beginning at 2:30 p.m. The Lexus Garage will open at noon, while Comerica Garage and Lots A, D, E and M will open at 2:30 p.m. for fans arriving early for the Victory Green Carpet Walk presented by Toyota on PNC Plaza.
The team will also host Party on PNC Plaza following the Victory Green Carpet Walk. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature live music from Fort Worth's electro-pop-dub duo Yokyo, Stars 360 photo booth and plenty of giveaways. Fans can visit the Toyota vehicle display on PNC Plaza to register for a chance to win a 2025 Toyota Tundra.
The doors to American Airlines Center will open at 5:30 p.m. and fans will receive an LED bracelet courtesy of Bud Light to take part in a special enhanced pregame show. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:30 p.m. to take part in the interactive pregame show. Early arriving fans on Saturday night will also receive a 2024-25 magnet schedule courtesy of Ticketmaster.
Victory+ will provide complete coverage of the opening night festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. Brent Severyn and Brien Rea will host the pregame show, which will include interviews and full coverage of player introductions on the green carpet. Stars general manager Jim Nill will join Brent and Brien on the desk for part of the pregame show. Color analyst Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and play-by-play announcer Josh Bogorad will call the action on Victory+ and Sportsradio 1310 and 96.7 FM The Ticket. Fans are invited to join Michael Dixon and Bruce LeVine in the Modelo Gold Lion Bar & Grill inside American Airlines Center and listen to their postgame analysis on The Ticket. For more information about Victory+, please visit VictoryPlus.com.