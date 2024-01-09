Stars loan goaltender Matt Murray to Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Matt Murray to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Murray, 25, made his season debut on Jan. 8 in Minnesota, stopping all 23 of the shots he faced for his first career NHL shutout. He has played four NHL games over two seasons, posting a 2-2-0 record with a 2.53 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage.
Murray has fashioned an 8-4-1 record with a 2.86 GAA, .908 SV% and one shutout in 13 appearances with Texas this season. He earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa and recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29.
The St. Albert, Alberta native is 31-15-6 with a 2.41 GAA, .915 SV% and five shutouts in 53 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.