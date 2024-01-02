Stars recall goaltender Matt Murray from Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled goaltender Matt Murray from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Murray has fashioned an 8-4-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout in 13 appearances with Texas this season. The 25-year-old netminder earned his fifth career AHL shutout on Nov. 4 with a 4-0 Texas victory at Iowa. Murray also recorded wins in each of his four starts (4-0-0) from Nov. 10-29.
The St. Albert, Alberta native is 31-15-6 with a 2.41 GAA, .915 SV% and five shutouts in 53 career AHL appearances, all with Texas.
Undrafted, Murray signed a one-year contract with Dallas on June 15 and has a 1-2-0 record, 3.39 GAA and .844 SV% in three career appearances with the Stars. He has yet to appear in a game with Dallas this season.