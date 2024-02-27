Stars loan Derrick Pouliot to Texas

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Derrick Pouliot to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).
Pouliot, 30, made his Dallas Stars debut on Feb. 19 at Boston, logging 13:17 TOI. He appeared in five games with Dallas, posting five blocked shots and four hits while averaging 12:08 TOI per game.
Pouliot has appeared in 44 games with Texas this season and leads club defensemen with eight goals, 23 assists and 31 points. Among all AHL blueliners, he shares 10th in goals and assists and 12th in points. With his eight goals, Pouliot has set his new single-season high, and he sits only eight points shy of matching his career-best 39 points (7-32—39), originally reached with the San Antonio Rampage in the 2019-20 season.
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound defenseman has recorded a total of 198 points (44-154—198) in 320 career AHL games with Texas, San Jose, Henderson, Lehigh Valley, San Antonio and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Pouliot made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Dec. 20, 2014 and has since appeared in 226 NHL games over the course of nine seasons, posting 54 points (8-46—54) with Pittsburgh, Vancouver, St. Louis, Vegas, Seattle, San Jose and Dallas.
The Estevan, Saskatchewan native was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and signed with Dallas as a free agent on July 4, 2023.