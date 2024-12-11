Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene announces Duchene's HockeyTonk

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars Foundation, along with Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene and Cancer Support Community North Texas announced today the creation of Duchene’s HockeyTonk, which will allow families affected by cancer to enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience at a Dallas Stars home game this season.
The new program was created in collaboration with the Dallas Stars Foundation and Cancer Support Community North Texas to help families affected by cancer
“Dallas has become a second home for my family, and we were eager to find an opportunity to use our platform to help others,” Duchene said. “Through Duchene’s HockeyTonk, we have the opportunity to provide encouragement for individuals and families during their courageous battle.”
The new initiative will provide support to those going through treatment and their siblings and loved ones by providing a luxury suite night in a Duchene HockeyTonk branded suite and a post-game meet and greet with Duchene.
“Cancer Support Community North Texas is incredibly thankful for the chance to partner with Matt Duchene's HockeyTonk,” Cancer Support Community North Texas Development Director Chad Black said. “This amazing initiative will help provide some much-appreciated joy, excitement, and connection for the families we serve who currently have someone going through their cancer journey. We are truly humbled by this generous gift, and we continue to be enormously grateful for the support of our families and mission.”
Additionally, to raise additional funds for Cancer Support Community North Texas, Duchene’s HockeyTonk suite will be available for fans to purchase on select nights families from Cancer Support Community North Texas are not in attendance by clicking here. Included in the private suite purchase is an autographed Duchene jersey, twelve (12) tickets, and three (3) parking passes. For an additional donation, fans can have a post-game meet and greet with Duchene. All proceeds for the suite purchases will benefit Cancer Support Community North Texas.
About Cancer Support Community North Texas
Cancer Support Community North Texas (CSCNT) is affiliated with the national Cancer Support Community, the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide and is dedicated to helping ensure no one faces cancer alone. Completely free of charge, CSCNT is a place where people with cancer as well as their families and friends are learning to live with cancer and thrive beyond it through education, psychological support, networking, children’s programs, workshops and other cancer-centered resources. For more information, visit CancerSupportTexas.org.