Game Day Guide: Stars vs Blackhawks

View the latest information on the matchup against Chicago, including how to watch, listen, and live stream the game

Home2568
By Stars Staff

When: Saturday, December 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center

TV: Victory+

Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM, 1310-AM

Live Stats: NHL Game Center

Tickets: Single-game / Groups / Rentals

Local Parking: AAC Parking Options

Arena Bag Policy: Frequently Asked Questions

20% Off In Arena: Wild Collective Satin Jacket

Food Highlight: Chicken Tenders

50/50 Beneficiary: Dallas Stars Foundation

Dallas Stars
Chicago Blackhawks
Record
25-7-6 (12-5-1 Home)
13-17-6 (6-10-3 Away)
Rank
56 Points (2nd in Central)
32 Points (8th in Central)
Power Play
31.6% (37-for-117)
20.4% (21-for-103)
Penalty Kill
82.6% (100-for-121)
84.0% (105-for-125)
Last 10 Games
7-2-1
2-8-0

Five Points 5️⃣

  • The Dallas Stars face the Chicago Blackhawks Saturday night for the first of three matchups this season. The two teams will face each other again on Jan. 1 in Chicago and March 8 in Dallas.
  • Dallas is 127-138-42 all-time vs. Chicago, including a 75-58-22 mark on home ice.
  • The Stars have earned wins in eight of their last 10 games played against the Blackhawks, dating back to March 2, 2023. Dallas has also won their last four consecutive games played vs. Chicago at American Airlines Center, outscoring them 20-8 during that span.
  • Forward Jamie Benn has nine points (4-5—9) in his last eight games against Chicago dating back to Dec. 29, 2023. In all, Benn has totaled 54 points (17-37—54) in 65 career games played against the Blackhawks. His 54 career points against them tops all active NHL skaters.
  • Forward Matt Duchene enters Saturday’s contest riding a two-game point streak vs. Chicago, earning four points (2-2—4) during that span. In 59 career games played against the Blackhawks, Duchene has registered 51 points (22-29—51). His 22 goals against them are tied for first among active NHL skaters.

Stats Against Opponent ✍

Active Streaks
Leading Scorers
Matt Duchene (2-2—4, 2 GP)
Jamie Benn (17-37—54, 65 GP)
Jason Robertson (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Matt Duchene (22-29—51, 59 GP)
Wyatt Johnston (1-2—3, 2 GP)
Tyler Seguin (18-17—35, 44 GP)
Miro Heiskanen (0-3—3, 2 GP)
Mikko Rantanen (11-23—34, 28 GP)

Players To Watch 👀

Stars forward Johnston scored in Dallas' last game on Tuesday against the Detroit Red Wings, reaching the 20-goal plateau for the fourth consecutive year to begin his career according to NHL Stats. Johnston has totaled 42 points (20-22—42) in 38 games played this year and enters Saturday’s game ranked third on the team and tied for 15th in the NHL in scoring. His 20 goals are tied for seventh in the NHL this year. Twenty-three (14-9—23) of Johnston’s 42 points this season have come on the power play, which is the fourth-most in the NHL. His 23 power-play points are two shy of tying his career high of 25 that he set last season. In his career against Chicago, Johnston has registered five points (1-4—5) in 12 games played, carrying a plus-minus rating of +3. He enters Saturday's matchup riding a two-game point streak against the Blackhawks, collecting three points (1-2—3) during that span.

Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi has collected 26 points (16-10—26) in 33 games played this season, ranking second on the team in total points (26), goals (16) and shots taken (68) entering Saturday's game. He also leads the team in power-play goals (8) and is tied for the team-lead in power-play scoring (8-5—13). In his career against Dallas, Bertuzzi has collected 13 points (5-8—13) in 15 games played. He enters Saturday's contest having eight points (3-5—8) in his last seven games played against the Stars.

First Shift 🏒

The Christmas Break came at the right time for the Stars.

Dallas just completed a stretch in which it played 16 games in 29 days in 10 different cities. It was an incredible challenge, and yet the Lads in Victory Green went 12-2-2 and made a statement to the league and to themselves.

Sure, Colorado is having a historic season and leads the NHL in pretty much every category, but Dallas is second in record at 25-7-6 and also is among the leaders in a ton of team statistics. The Stars rank second in scoring at 3.50 goals per game, fourth in goals against at 2.61, second in power play success at 31.8 percent, and seventh in the penalty kill at 82.6 percent.

“Our record is where it is,” Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. “Going into Christmas Break, I think we’ve done a pretty good job.”

Gulutzan is in his first season as the Stars’ new head coach. He returns to the team he coached more than a decade ago, but does so with years of experience following stops in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton over the last 12 years. The 54-year-old said he is a different coach.

“Scar tissue,” he said. “You build up a thicker skin and you learn from your experience, and I really do believe that helps.”

Intertwined in all of the stats are little stories that reveal some pretty cool truths about this group. Dallas has missed some key players for significant stretches, including Benn, Duchene, Seguin, Thomas Harley and Nils Lundkvist. Seguin is out for the regular season following knee surgery and might not be able to return for the playoffs. That’s one of the hard truths. But what’s interesting is the group has been able to navigate the injuries and still post an impressive record.

Sam Steel and Johnston have stepped up in the absence of Duchene and Seguin. Steel and Mavrik Bourque also helped replace Benn when he was out. On defense, Alexander Petrovic and Kyle Capobianco have logged bigger minutes in the absence of Harley, Lundkvist and Lian Bichsel.

Fact is, the best part of the team is the fact that it has been a really good team despite a number of challenges.

“We have a lot of good players and everybody finds a way to contribute,” said Benn. “It’s a great effort from everyone.”

One of the keys has been the goaltending duo of Jake Oettinger and Casey DeSmith. Oettinger is tied for the NHL lead in wins at 16-6-2, while DeSmith is 9-1-4, with his lone regulation loss coming in his first start of the season back on Oct. 16. The Stars as a team rank third in save percentage at .907.

“Our goaltenders give us a chance every game,” said forward Rantanen. “They’ve been our MVPs.”

Rantanen and the scorers also have played a big role. Acquired in trade last season and signed to an eight-year contract that averages $12 million per season, Rantanen has lived up to his billing. He ranks fifth in the league in scoring at 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) and also is second in both assists and power play assists. Johnston leads the NHL in power play goals at 14 and ranks 16th overall in scoring with 42 points. Robertson is fifth in scoring at 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) and also is a key reason why the Stars lead the NHL in power play goals at 37.

Can the team keep up that pace after the break? The Stars might actually get better. Heiskanen is averaging almost 26 minutes of ice time per game and is coming off a game in which he played 27:44, so he could use the rest. There are also some adjustments the team can make to spread the minutes more evenly.

Harley and Lundkvist are both still getting up and running, and that will be key in a month of January where the team plays 15 games, including 11 on the road.

Mix in the fact that anywhere from three to nine players will probably go to Italy for the Olympics in February, and this is going to be one of the toughest seasons ever. But when you consider that the first “half” of the season has been good, well that creates a lot of positive momentum for the team.

Gulutzan has a saying that each victory brings “24 hours of peace.” Twenty five of them just so happened to give the team three days of peace during the Christmas Break, and that was very hard-earned.

Key Numbers 🔢

.444

Chicago is last in the NHL in points percentage at .444 (13-17-6) and has lost six games in a row.

18.2

Dallas ranks 18th in hits this season at 18.2 per game. It was 31st in hits last season at 15.1.

25.1

Dallas and Chicago both rank 31st in shots on goal at 25.1 per game. However, the Stars rank first in shooting percentage at 14.0 percent.

He Said It 📢

“You can’t find that perfect game, and I don’t know if it exists, but at the end of the day, you’re finding ways to win – whether that’s your power play, your penalty kill, your goalie. It seems like every night they’re trying to do something to get two points, and I think that mentality shows you something about the group.”

-Stars coach Glen Gulutzan on his team’s ability to win games

This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.

Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.

Upcoming Games 📅

Opponent
Date
Time
Location
Stream
Buffalo Sabres
December 31
7:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center
Chicago Blackhawks
January 1
7:30 p.m.
United Center
Montréal Canadiens
January 4
1:00 p.m.
American Airlines Center

Related Content

DAL@DET Postgame: Glen Gulutzan

DAL@DET Postgame: Mavrik Bourque

DAL@DET Postgame: Jamie Benn

DAL at DET | Recap

Heika’s Take: Stars pick up point against Red Wings, enter Christmas break on high note

Doing it for the dads: Stars’ dads and mentors trip off to memorable start

News Feed

Heika’s Take: Stars pick up point against Red Wings, enter Christmas break on high note

Game Day Guide: Stars at Red Wings

Doing it for the dads: Stars’ dads and mentors trip off to memorable start

Heika’s Take: Oettinger shines bright as Stars dismantle Leafs in 5-1 win

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Maple Leafs

Heika’s Take: Stars play smart, opportunistic game in blowout win over Ducks

Tyler Seguin injury update 

Game Day Guide: Stars at Ducks

Heika’s Take: Stars take advantage of opportunities, outdo Sharks in 5-3 win

Game Day Guide: Stars at Sharks

Finding focus: Stars holding onto perspective through early season sprint

Heika’s Take: Stars triumph over adversity in comeback win over Kings

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Kings

Heika's Take: Stars face second consecutive loss, fall to Panthers

Game Day Guide: Stars vs Panthers

Heika’s Take: Various point streaks snap as Stars fall to Wild on road

Game Day Guide: Stars at Wild

Heika’s Take: Special teams and goaltending shine again as Stars down Jets, 4-3