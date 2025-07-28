Chatting with Gully: Digging into new head coach’s offseason process

Gulutzan: Absolutely. I know a few years back, a lot of players wanted nothing to do with it, but now you see the younger players are very enthusiastic. There is a balance to it. I have a son that’s 20, and he will tell me, “I’m wearing this watch and I know if I get this much sleep, I will be at the maximum level for me to produce.” I will tell him, “Hold on, hold on,” and I know this is old school, but I tell him, “If you’re going to look at your watch and that’s going to tell you if you’re ready to play or you can sit and say I didn’t get enough sleep, so I might not play good, then you’re missing out on some important mental aspects of the game.” I do think the old school guys understood that there were nights when they didn’t get enough sleep or they maybe were battling through some physical things, and it was never an excuse for them. There was never a “reason” that you weren’t good that night, and I do worry that there are times we might be giving players “reasons.” I do tell my son: “When you’re hungry, you’ll eat; when you’re tired, you’ll sleep. You don’t need a watch to tell you that.”