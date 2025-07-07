Dallas Stars appoint Toby Petersen as Texas Stars head coach

Petersen worked the last two seasons (2023-25) with the Colorado Avalanche as skills coach. During his time in Denver, he worked alongside the coaching staff and hockey operations department to enhance and maximize the development of Avalanche and Colorado Eagles (AHL) players during practices and off-ice sessions. From 2014-20, Petersen spent six seasons as an assistant coach in the AHL with Springfield (2014-15), Lake Erie/Cleveland Monsters (2015-17) and the Rochester Americans (2017-20). During the 2016 Calder Cup Playoffs, Petersen helped guide the Lake Erie Monsters to a 15-2 playoff record, overseeing a power play with a 24.2% success rate on their way to winning the Calder Cup. In total, he has appeared in three Calder Cup championship series as a player (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 2001 and 2004, Texas, 2014) and one as a coach (Lake Erie, 2016), winning his last two appearances.