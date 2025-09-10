A glimpse at the future: Stars excited to host 2025 NHL Prospect Games

It also gives Stars fans the benefit of seeing these games in person – and that is a real treat. In my time viewing the games at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, I’ve been struck by the level of competition. By taking a bunch of young 20-somethings and letting them go head-to-head, the intensity is significantly higher. When we get to the real NHL exhibition games, you have a mix of veterans and “kids” and there is usually no real flow. The veterans probably aren’t as engaged as you might like and are waiting around for the regular season to start. The kids are hesitant to do too much for fear of overstepping their “place” in the game. But in these prospect games, the top players go against the top players and you get full on vitriol.