Dallas Stars announce 2025-26 training camp roster and schedule

FRISCO, Texas – The Dallas Stars announced today the club's roster and schedule for its 2025-26 training camp. The camp roster features 65 players, including 39 forwards, 20 defensemen and six goaltenders. The team's annual training camp will run from Thursday, Sept. 18 to Saturday, Oct. 4 at Comerica Center, the team's practice facility (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034).
The first three days of training camp will require fans to RSVP their attendance by clicking here. Fans can enter through the Comerica Center lobby to access both sheets of ice. Free parking is available in the attached garage and limited food and beverage will be sold during the first three days of training camp.
The rest of the 2025 training camp schedule will be released on a weekly basis.
Thursday, Sept. 18
9:00 – 10:30 a.m. – Team A Practice
11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Team B Practice
1:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Team C Practice
Friday, Sept. 19
9:00 – 10:30 a.m. – Team A Practice
11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Team B Practice
1:00 – 2:30 p.m. – Team C Practice
Saturday, Sept. 20
(Game Players - American Airlines Center)
10:00 – 10:30 a.m. – Morning Skate
6:00 p.m. – Game vs. St. Louis Blues
(Non-Game Players - Comerica Center)
9:00 – 10:30 a.m. – Team A Practice
11:15 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Team B Practice
Sunday, Sept. 21
Day Off
Please note: Times for all on-ice sessions are subject to change. All times CT.