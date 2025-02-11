The serendipity that soaked the 2021 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship holds a special place in Dallas Stars lore.
2025 IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship holds happy memories, exciting potential for Stars
Dallas has plenty to look forward to after hosting a successful 2021 tournament that featured three of the team’s young superstars
Scheduled to be held in 2020 in Michigan, the tournament was moved because of COVID restrictions. Texas had more pliable rules, and the Stars volunteered to help out, bringing the international tournament to Frisco and Plano. Out of that decision came storylines that landed three of the Stars’ current players – Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven and Lian Bichsel - on the roster, as well as landed the IIHF back in Texas this year.
It’s the gift that keeps on giving.
The 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship will be held in Frisco and Allen on April 23-May 3, and that’s great for a lot of reasons. First of all, it allows the Stars organization and the support staff throughout the area to show just how important hockey is to the Lone Star State. And second, it gives fans the chance to possibly catch a glimpse of players who might help carry on the tradition of Victory Green that seems to be growing every day.
“It’s a great opportunity for us, and I think something that we have earned,” said Stars President and CEO Brad Alberts. “We had a great challenge the last time, and I really feel we made a lot of people happy, and now we get a chance to do it again.”
And even better, really.
The last tournament came to the area with several restrictions. This one does not. With 29 games over nine days in two different venues, fans will have the chance to see some great hockey play out.
“I’m planning on taking my kid to watch some games, it’s a fantastic experience,” said Stars center Matt Duchene, who won gold with Team Canada in 2008. “Hockey Canada has been so good to me throughout my career, and I want to support them in any way that I can.”
The tournament will have teams from 10 different countries and brings in the interesting aspect of being attended by every NHL organization roughly two months before the 2025 Entry Draft. While players can play “underaged” and not be eligible, a large group will be giving scouts one last look right before the biggest moment of their lives.
Johnston was a little-known forward who had to sit out his pre-draft season in the OHL because of COVID restrictions. That meant the seven games he played in North Texas were key in opening the eyes of the Stars, who took him 23rd overall that year.
“It was great for me, obviously, because I got a chance to see Texas and then get picked by the Stars,” Johnston said. “But I just think the experience is amazing in itself. I mean, to play for Team Canada is just such a huge honor.”
Johnston and Stankoven helped Canada win the gold medal in 2021 in Frisco. Johnston was taken in the first round by the Stars, who then spent their second round pick on Stankoven.
“It was special,” said Stankoven. “I had been to Under-17s in Canada, but this was the next step, it was a bigger deal. Coming to Texas, it was a lot like Canada, and then just to get to play with the guys, it was a really great experience.”
While young players often are in high-level tournaments, and some get to wear the colors of their country fairly early in life, the Under-18 is typically different. In the Under-17 tournament for Stankoven and Johnston, there were three teams from Canada. To make the team in Texas was a step ahead. For Duchene, he also played in the Under-17 in Canada and then played for the Under-18 team in Russia.
“It was a whirlwind,” Duchene said. “My junior team lost in the first round, so it happened fast. We went over there and beat Russia in the final in Russia. It was an amazing memory. I still have the jersey framed in my lake house.”
Evgenii Dadonov won Gold with Russia in 2007, Miro Heiskanen won Gold with Finland in 2016, Jake Oettinger won Gold with Team USA in 2015, and Stankoven and Johnston won Gold with Canada in 2021.
“It’s your first chance to really see the best players in the world and go head-to-head, so there’s a lot going on,” Duchene said. “I know fans will have a great time here, because you can feel the excitement and see how much it means to the players.”
Bichsel was just 16 and still a year away from his draft when he played for Switzerland in 2021. However, the tournament made a big impression on him. Asked about his memories of Frisco, the rookie defenseman got his “kit” bag and pulled out a souvenir – a small white towel with the Stars logo on it that he received during the U18.
“I keep it with me every day,” he said with a smile. “I just think it shows that things happen the way they are supposed to happen.”
Serendipity, indeed.
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Hockey League or Dallas Stars Hockey Club.
Mike Heika is a Senior Staff Writer for DallasStars.com and has covered the Stars since 1994. Follow him on X @MikeHeika.