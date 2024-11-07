Dallas Stars to cohost 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship

TOURNAMENT FORMAT

The teams will be divided into two groups, with Team USA competing in Group B along with Czechia, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland. Canada, Finland, Latvia, Norway, and Slovakia will make up Group A.

Each country will play the other four teams in its group during the preliminary round. The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals on April 30, with the winners playing in the semifinals on May 2. The two semifinals winners will face off for gold on May 3, with the two losing teams competing for bronze earlier that day.