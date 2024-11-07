FRISCO, Texas -- USA Hockey, in conjunction with the International Ice Hockey Federation and the Dallas Stars, announced today the schedule for the 2025 International Ice Hockey Federation Under-18 Men’s World Championship, which is set for April 23 - May 3 in Frisco and Allen, Texas.
Dallas Stars to cohost 2025 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship
In conjunction with USA Hockey and the International Ice Hockey Federation, various of the 10-nation tournament matchups will be held at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas
The 10-nation tournament features the best men’s players in the world under the age of 18, and tournament alumni include a who’s who of NHL stars, including the likes of Jake Oettinger, Miro Heiskanen, Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven, Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, and Connor McDavid.
The event consists of 29 total games, which will be played at the Comerica Center in Frisco, and the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
The teams will be divided into two groups, with Team USA competing in Group B along with Czechia, Germany, Sweden, and Switzerland. Canada, Finland, Latvia, Norway, and Slovakia will make up Group A.
Each country will play the other four teams in its group during the preliminary round. The top four teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinals on April 30, with the winners playing in the semifinals on May 2. The two semifinals winners will face off for gold on May 3, with the two losing teams competing for bronze earlier that day.
IN THE UNITED STATES
The IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship has been held in the United States on three previous occasions, most recently in 2021 in Frisco and Plano, Texas. Additionally, the U.S. hosted the 2016 tournament in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and the 2009 tournament in Fargo, North Dakota, and Moorhead, Minnesota.
TEAM USA SUCCESS
The United States has medaled in 18 of the last 19 tournaments and has 20 medals all-time, the most of any country, including a record 11 gold medals. To follow Team USA during the tournament, click here.