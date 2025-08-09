Dallas Stars sign forward Nathan Bastian to one-year, one-way contract

The six-foot-four, 205-pound forward has totaled 68 points (33-35—68) in 276 regular-season games, with 264 of those games with the Devils and 12 contests with Seattle during 2021-22 season after being selected by the Kraken at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Bastian has recorded 734 hits while playing for the Devils, which led all New Jersey skaters during that span. The forward has eclipsed the 100-hit plateau in four of his six NHL seasons and ranks fourth among players taken in the 2016 draft in career hits (750), trailing only Charlie McAvoy (908), Matthew Tkachuk (899) and Luke Kunin (887).