Dallas Stars sign forward Nathan Bastian to one-year, one-way contract

FRISCO, Texas – Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed forward Nathan Bastian to a one-year, one-way contract that will run through the 2025-26 season. The one-year deal is worth $775,000
“Nathan will add forward depth and a physical presence to our lineup, both of which will be valuable to our organization,” said Nill. “We’re looking forward to watching him take the next step of his career with the Stars and are excited to welcome him to Dallas.”
Bastian, 27, had 10 points (4-6—10) in 59 regular-season games for the New Jersey Devils while also appearing in five postseason games for the club. The 2024-25 campaign marked the first time in his career that he scored at least one shorthanded, power-play and game-winning goal in the same season after scoring his first-career shorthanded goal on Oct. 17 and a power-play goal on Jan. 29. Bastian had 138 hits during the regular season and added 15 hits during the postseason, ranking third on the Devils with 15.5 hits per 60 during the team’s playoff run.
The six-foot-four, 205-pound forward has totaled 68 points (33-35—68) in 276 regular-season games, with 264 of those games with the Devils and 12 contests with Seattle during 2021-22 season after being selected by the Kraken at the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft. Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Bastian has recorded 734 hits while playing for the Devils, which led all New Jersey skaters during that span. The forward has eclipsed the 100-hit plateau in four of his six NHL seasons and ranks fourth among players taken in the 2016 draft in career hits (750), trailing only Charlie McAvoy (908), Matthew Tkachuk (899) and Luke Kunin (887).
A native of Kitchener, Ontario, Bastian was originally selected by New Jersey in the second round (41st overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.